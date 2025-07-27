Luis Diaz transfer rumours soar as Bayern Munich make fresh move

Bayern Munich is reportedly closer to reaching an agreement with Liverpool to sign Luis Diaz.

Bayern, a leading football club in Germany have reportedly been interested in signing him throughout the summer transfer window.

Earlier reports suggested that the club tried to sign him by offering €58.5 million (£51.13 million) but Liverpool quickly rejected that offer.

However, as per Sky News, Bayern has now come back with a higher second offer worth approximately £69 million ($92 million).

On the other hand, Diaz is reportedly interested in leaving the club which adds pressure on Liverpool to consider the new bid.

The 28-year-old player was not included in Liverpool's squad for their pre-season match against AC Milan.

When Liverpool manager Arne Slot was asked whether Diaz's absence was related to his possible transfer move, he confirmed the it was indeed connected to that situation.

"In Lucho's [Luis Diaz] situation it was, yeah [the reason why he was left out]. There's a lot of rumours around him lately and I cannot go into that. He's training well with us but we have decided, for now, not to play him yet." Slot added.

Diaz, who joined Liverpool in early 2022 for £37.5 million and signed a long-term contract now has only tow years remaining on the deal.

Earlier reports also suggested that Barcelona was interested in signing him too but they have pulled out of the race due to their poor financial situation.

Not only this, Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly told his new manager Jorge Jesus and the club's officials that Diaz is the player he wants most to play on the wing.

