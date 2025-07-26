Venus Williams snubs Tom Brady fitness advice before DC Open, here's why

Venus Williams has revealed the reason why she never needed to take fitness advice from Tom Brady before her comeback at the Citi DC Open.
According to Sportskeeda, the 45-year-old tennis player said that she was completely fit and in shape despite returning to court after a 16-month layoff at the DC Open earlier this month.
Seven-time Grand Slam champion also brushed off all the claims of asking for advice from former NFL (National Football League) player Brady before her return because she was never out of shape.
Venus said, “I never got out of shape, so you'd have to talk to someone who let themself go. (Laughter) That's not my thing. I stayed in shape. Even if I wasn't playing tennis, I was always in the gym. So I think the only difference now is I think I'm just tighter.”
“But I have always been a very tight individual anyway, so my muscles are even tighter, which maybe is good or maybe is bad. But physically, I feel pretty much the same, like I don't have major injuries that are like killing me or anything like that. When you play on tour, something comes up, trust me,” she added.
The American professional tennis player made a winning comeback at Citi Open after more than a year this month, shutting off all the retirement rumours. However, she lost to Polish star Magdalena Fręch in the second round.
Williams will now play the Cincinnati Open, which is all set to begin in the United States in August.