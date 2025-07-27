Emma Raducanu Washington Open dreams end with semi-final loss to Kalinskaya

Emma Raducanu Washington Open dreams end with semi-final loss to Kalinskaya
Emma Raducanu Washington Open dreams end with semi-final loss to Kalinskaya

Emma Raducanu was hit with another setback of the 2025 season after a crushing defeat to Anna Kalinskaya in the DC semi-finals.

According to BBC, Kalinskaya inches closer to winning her first WTA 500 title after beating British tennis star 6-4, 6-3 in the Washington Open semi-finals on Saturday, July 26.

After the latest defeat, the 22-year-old will be unable to regain her British number one spot from Katie Boulter.

Meanwhile, the world no. 48 was so “proud” to qualify for the finals against Leylah Fernandez.

Kalinskaya said, “It was an interesting match. It’s nice to play against Emma. I’m proud of myself. I stayed aggressive and stuck to my plan.”

“(Fernandez) is such a fighter, she plays incredibly and never gives up. I played a tough battle against her a while ago. Tomorrow, I think it’s going to be the same, and I’m excited,” she added.

Furthermore, in the first semi-finals of the WTA 500 tournament, Fernandez stunned third seed Elena Rybakina 6-7(2), 7-6(3), 7-6(3) in a thrilling match.

After Fernandez's win, fans were expecting her rematch of the 2021 US Open final with Raducanu, but unlike their predictions, she will now face off against Kalinskaya in the Citi Open finals on Sunday, July 27.

Related
Read more : Sports

Ronaldo keeps ‘eye on’ first match with Al Nassr after contract renewal

Ronaldo keeps ‘eye on’ first match with Al Nassr after contract renewal
Cristiano Ronaldo excited to represent Al Nassr in a friendly match against SK St. Johann

Venus Williams snubs Tom Brady fitness advice before DC Open, here's why

Venus Williams snubs Tom Brady fitness advice before DC Open, here's why
Venus Williams reveals why she did not need Tom Brady's fitness advice before her return

Lionel Messi faces major blow for subbing in MLS All-Star Game against rules

Lionel Messi faces major blow for subbing in MLS All-Star Game against rules
Messi and Jordi Alba landed in trouble for missing MLS All-Star Game vs. Liga MX

Cristiano Ronaldo gets heartwarming welcome at Al-Nassr’s Austria training camp

Cristiano Ronaldo gets heartwarming welcome at Al-Nassr’s Austria training camp
Ronaldo extended his career with the Saudi football club by signing new two-year contract that will keep him playing beyond the age of 42

Angel Reese, Caitlin Clark unite with players over 'insulting' pay proposal

Angel Reese, Caitlin Clark unite with players over 'insulting' pay proposal
Players come together to push for fairer financial policies and a more balanced economic system within the league

Tour de France 2025: Stage 19 shortened due to cattle disease outbreak

Tour de France 2025: Stage 19 shortened due to cattle disease outbreak
Due to the changes in the route, the cyclists will now start the race one hour later than planned, starting from the town of Albertville

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Real Madrid debut story repeats as Kylian Mbappé follows suit

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Real Madrid debut story repeats as Kylian Mbappé follows suit
Kylian Mbappé has often called Cristiano Ronaldo his idol and he grew up admiring him

Max Verstappen unfazed by Christian Horner exit from Red Bull

Max Verstappen unfazed by Christian Horner exit from Red Bull
Max Verstappen breaks silence on Christian Horner departure from Red Bull after 20 years