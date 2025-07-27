Emma Raducanu Washington Open dreams end with semi-final loss to Kalinskaya

Emma Raducanu was hit with another setback of the 2025 season after a crushing defeat to Anna Kalinskaya in the DC semi-finals.
According to BBC, Kalinskaya inches closer to winning her first WTA 500 title after beating British tennis star 6-4, 6-3 in the Washington Open semi-finals on Saturday, July 26.
After the latest defeat, the 22-year-old will be unable to regain her British number one spot from Katie Boulter.
Meanwhile, the world no. 48 was so “proud” to qualify for the finals against Leylah Fernandez.
Kalinskaya said, “It was an interesting match. It’s nice to play against Emma. I’m proud of myself. I stayed aggressive and stuck to my plan.”
“(Fernandez) is such a fighter, she plays incredibly and never gives up. I played a tough battle against her a while ago. Tomorrow, I think it’s going to be the same, and I’m excited,” she added.
Furthermore, in the first semi-finals of the WTA 500 tournament, Fernandez stunned third seed Elena Rybakina 6-7(2), 7-6(3), 7-6(3) in a thrilling match.
After Fernandez's win, fans were expecting her rematch of the 2021 US Open final with Raducanu, but unlike their predictions, she will now face off against Kalinskaya in the Citi Open finals on Sunday, July 27.