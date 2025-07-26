Lionel Messi faces major blow for subbing in MLS All-Star Game against rules

Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba were hit with suspensions for snubbing the MLS All-Star Game without permission.
According to CNN, Major League Soccer on Friday, July 25, announced that Inter Miami stars Messi and Alba will be suspended from the upcoming match against FC Cincinnati for skipping the All-Star Game without approval.
The eight-time Ballon d’Or award winner and Spanish footballer did not participate in MLS All-Stars vs. Liga MX All-Star Game on Wednesday, July 23, in Austin, Texas.
MLS stated, “Per league rules, any player who does not participate in the All-Star Game without prior approval from the league is ineligible to compete in their club’s next match.”
Messi and Alba have not publicly spoken about the suspension, but the Inter Miami owner, Jorge Mas, strongly condemned the “draconian” punishment.
Mas told AP, “They don’t understand the decision. They don’t understand why not attending an exhibition match leads directly to a suspension. That’s not right. That’s not right to the players.”
Meanwhile, MLS commissioner Don Garber, while acknowledging the Argentinian football star’s contribution to the league and his commitment to Inter Miami, said that “unfortunately,” due to their long-standing policy, they were forced to make this difficult decision.
Messi and Alba will not be able to play for Inter Miami on July 30 in the Leagues Cup clash against Mexican club Atlas FC.