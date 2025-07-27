Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr close to signing Joao Felix in bold swoop

Cristiano Ronaldo's club Al-Nassr are reportedly close to taking over Benfica's attempt to re-sign Joao Felix from Chelsea following earlier reports that Felix was expected to return to his childhood club.

This comes after reports revealed that the player has been eager to leave Chelsea after a difficult season and is hoping to move this summer, especially since he already spent the second half of the 2024-25 season on loan at AC Milan.

As per Goal, the Saudi club is in advanced talks with Chelsea and is also speaking with Portuguese forward Felix's agent.

Al-Nassr is optimistic that they'll finalize an agreement within the next one or two days.

Ronaldo had requested the club to bring in strong forward and this move would fulfil that wish.

As per the outlet, Benfica's president Rui Costa really wanted to re-sign Felix and was directly involved in the negotiations along with Felix's agent.

On the other hand, Ronaldo after resting and enjoying vacations with his family, recently joined his club Al-Nassr for their pre-season training in Austria.

The team had already traveled to Austria and begun working hard under their new head coach, Jorge Jesus before Ronaldo arrived, as they prepared for the 2025-26 football season.

If the transfer in finalized in time, Felix might team up with Ronaldo and the Al-Nassr team to play in a friendly match against Toulouse on Wednesday at the Untersberg-Arena in Grodig.

