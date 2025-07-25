Cristiano Ronaldo gets heartwarming welcome at Al-Nassr’s Austria training camp


Cristiano Ronaldo after resting and enjoying vacations with his family, recently joined his club Al-Nassr for their pre-season training in Austria.

The team had already traveled to Austria and begun working hard under their new head coach, Jorge Jesus before Ronaldo arrived, as they prepared for the 2025-26 football season.

The Saudi club recently posted a video of Ronaldo arriving at the camp where fans gave him a warm welcome with loud chants of "Cristiano."

After arriving, Ronaldo congratulated the coach on his birthday as Jorge had just marked his 71st birthday yesterday on July 24 and hugged him.

Meanwhile, the newly appointed coach jokingly replied, "Thank you! I am 40 years old now," which prompted wide smile on Ronaldo's face.

Afterwards, Ronaldo met with some of his teammates including Bento and Sadio Mane.

Beside this, Ronaldo extended his career with the Saudi football club by signing new two-year contract that will keep him playing beyond the age of 42.

Earlier, Jorge revealed that he only accepted the job because of Ronaldo's personal invitation.

Just a few days after Jorge's appointment, Al-Nassr also announced the appointment of Ronaldo's close friend and former teammate, Jose Semedo as the new acting CEO of the club.

The team is now scheduled to play a friendly match against Toulouse on July 30 at the Untersberg-Arena in Grodig.

