Ray French, beloved rugby commentator and former England star dies at 85

Ray French, beloved rugby commentator and former England star dies at 85
Ray French, beloved rugby commentator and former England star dies at 85

Ray French, a famous rugby league commentator has died at the age of 85 after living with dementia.

French was also a player who represented his country in both rugby union and rugby league.

As a rugby union player, he played four matches for England in 1961, then switched to rugby league and played four matches for Great Britain in 1968.

After retiring from playing, French began working at BBC Radio Merseyside in 1975 and then joined BBC TV in 1979 as a match summariser.

French then worked as a commentator for BBC TV, covering every Challenge Cup final from 1982 to 2008.

The Rugby Football League, the English game's governing body, expressed its condolences by releasing a statement, saying, "The Rugby Football League sends condolences to the family, former team-mates, media colleagues and many friends of Ray French."

It added, "Ray made an immense and unique contribution to the sport of rugby league."

French was given a place on the Rugby Football League's Roll of Honour in 2008.

Also, French was awarded an MBE (Member of the Order of the British Empire) in recognition of his contribution and dedication to rugby league.

Over time, he became one of the most famous and recognizable voices in rugby league before retiring from commentary in 2019.

Related
Read more : Sports

Venus Williams snubs Tom Brady fitness advice before DC Open, here's why

Venus Williams snubs Tom Brady fitness advice before DC Open, here's why
Venus Williams reveals why she did not need Tom Brady's fitness advice before her return

Lionel Messi faces major blow for subbing in MLS All-Star Game against rules

Lionel Messi faces major blow for subbing in MLS All-Star Game against rules
Messi and Jordi Alba landed in trouble for missing MLS All-Star Game vs. Liga MX

Cristiano Ronaldo gets heartwarming welcome at Al-Nassr’s Austria training camp

Cristiano Ronaldo gets heartwarming welcome at Al-Nassr’s Austria training camp
Ronaldo extended his career with the Saudi football club by signing new two-year contract that will keep him playing beyond the age of 42

Angel Reese, Caitlin Clark unite with players over 'insulting' pay proposal

Angel Reese, Caitlin Clark unite with players over 'insulting' pay proposal
Players come together to push for fairer financial policies and a more balanced economic system within the league

Tour de France 2025: Stage 19 shortened due to cattle disease outbreak

Tour de France 2025: Stage 19 shortened due to cattle disease outbreak
Due to the changes in the route, the cyclists will now start the race one hour later than planned, starting from the town of Albertville

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Real Madrid debut story repeats as Kylian Mbappé follows suit

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Real Madrid debut story repeats as Kylian Mbappé follows suit
Kylian Mbappé has often called Cristiano Ronaldo his idol and he grew up admiring him

Max Verstappen unfazed by Christian Horner exit from Red Bull

Max Verstappen unfazed by Christian Horner exit from Red Bull
Max Verstappen breaks silence on Christian Horner departure from Red Bull after 20 years

Max Verstappen gives final verdict in Red Bull vs Mercedes debate

Max Verstappen gives final verdict in Red Bull vs Mercedes debate
The Dutch F1 driver breaks silence on impact of Christian Horner's exit on his future plans