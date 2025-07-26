Ray French, beloved rugby commentator and former England star dies at 85

Ray French, a famous rugby league commentator has died at the age of 85 after living with dementia.
French was also a player who represented his country in both rugby union and rugby league.
As a rugby union player, he played four matches for England in 1961, then switched to rugby league and played four matches for Great Britain in 1968.
After retiring from playing, French began working at BBC Radio Merseyside in 1975 and then joined BBC TV in 1979 as a match summariser.
French then worked as a commentator for BBC TV, covering every Challenge Cup final from 1982 to 2008.
The Rugby Football League, the English game's governing body, expressed its condolences by releasing a statement, saying, "The Rugby Football League sends condolences to the family, former team-mates, media colleagues and many friends of Ray French."
It added, "Ray made an immense and unique contribution to the sport of rugby league."
French was given a place on the Rugby Football League's Roll of Honour in 2008.
Also, French was awarded an MBE (Member of the Order of the British Empire) in recognition of his contribution and dedication to rugby league.
Over time, he became one of the most famous and recognizable voices in rugby league before retiring from commentary in 2019.