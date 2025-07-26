Ronaldo keeps ‘eye on’ first match with Al Nassr after contract renewal

Cristiano Ronaldo excited to play first match for Al Nassr after contract renewal.
The fiver-time Ballon d’Or award winner who sparked exit rumours after a cryptic social media post following another trophy less season with the Saudi side earlier this year is all set to represent Al Nassr once again.
After extending stay with the Saudi Pro League team to June 2027, the 40-year-old returned to the club for the upcoming Club Friendlies.
Taking to Instagram, CR7 shared some photos of the practice session and wrote, “It starts now. Eyes on the future. We are all in!”
Ronaldo will now be hoping for more trophies this season with Al-Nassr. The 40-year-old is yet to pick up any silverware since joining the Saudi Pro League club but did sign a contract extension in the summer. Al-Nassr have also made changes recently, bringing in Jorge Jesus as the team's new coach for the coming campaign.