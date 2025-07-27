Joe Burrow earns Tom Brady comparison from ex-teammate with one major difference

Joe Burrow's rise in the NFL has sparked fresh comparisons to Tom Brady with some even calling him the Gen Z version of Brady.

Now, the Bengals center Ted Karras, who had previously played alongside Brady when they won two Super Bowls together for the New England Patriots, also joined the comparison debate.

Brady is widely regarded as the greatest quarterback of all time, not only because of physical traits but also because of his intelligence, calmness under pressure, accuracy, pocket awareness and relentless will to win. These qualities made him consistent top performer.

While, Burrow is also known for his ability to stay calm and composed, even in high pressure situations, a trait that has earned the nickname “Joe Cool” and Joe Brrr” from many sportswriters and other players.

Karras believes that if anyone in today's NFL comes close to Brady, it could be Burrow.

Karras said in a recent interview, "Do they have a lot of similarities? I'll say. The two best throwers of football I have seen," as per MARCA.

"That's a really fun pleasure of mine in the NFL is seeing NFL QBs throw the ball. To see that level of accuracy," he went on to share.

Although their skill and style on the field are similar, Karras believes Burrow and Brady have two different personalities and doesn't considered Burrow to be a true "Gen Z version" of Brady.

"So it's different,. Like with Tom, I wouldn't say I had like an amazing personal relationship, you know? He was 40 when I showed up. Whereas Joe is like a peer and a great friend," Karras added.

On September 2023, Burrow signed a new five-year contract extension with the Cincinnati Bengals, worth $275 million, making him the highest paid player in the NFL history on an annual basis, with an average annual salary of $55 million.

