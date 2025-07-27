UK seaside town to celebrate Christmas in August with fun-filled activities

Bridlington, a famous seaside town in East Yorkshire, UK, is going to hold unusual Christmas celebration next month.
The town will hold a one-day Christmas-themed event called "Bridmas" with aim to highlight that the town offers more than just summer tourism.
The event will take place at multiple locations and will include unique and fun activities like meeting Santa Claus, riding a festive train called the Santa Express, enjoying Christmas food, music and crafts and also watching holiday film like Home Alone, as per Express UK.
During the event, actor Joe Standerline will dress up and perform as the character Dick Whittington.
As per the reports, the Santa Express train will be driven by a character named Noel, who will playfully check which children is on the "nice list" before taking them to the North Pole.
During the event, there will be a Christmas market where people can shop for seasonal goods and later in the evening, a festive food festival will begin.
One of the highlight of the event will be an ice sculpture on display and many fun activities like a magic show and face painting.
For younger kids, there will be a special Christmas-themed soft play area set up at the East Riding Leisure Centre where they can also meet Santa and get a gift.
There will also be fun Christmas-themed games such as dodge the baubles, reindeer buckaroo, falling snowflakes and battle of the Christmas crackers to entertain visitors.
The event will take place on Wednesday, August 6 and will be broadcast live from Bridlington seafront by This Is The Coast Radio.