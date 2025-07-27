'Vogue' under fire after Guess uses AI model in major fashion ad

It's true that AI has dominated nearly every field around the world and experts also say that it has revolutionized things to such an extent that, in the future, it may even replace human roles.
One such example has recently come to light, where an AI-generated model was used in a Guess advertisement featured in the August issue of Vogue magazine.
This ad shows a blonde model wearing outfits from the brand's summer collection but a small text in the corner of the ad reveals that the model isn't real and was created using AI, as per BBC.
It's the first time an AI created person has appeared in the magazine.
However Vogue clarified that the use of the AI model was not their editorial choice but even so, it has sparked controversy and raised concerns about its impact on real human models.
Not only this, it also raises questions about the effect on consumers particularly young people, who are already dealing with pressure from unrealistic beauty standards.
Felicity Hayward, a plus-size model with over ten years of experience in the fashion industry describes Vogue's decision to include the advert as "very disheartening and quite scary."
Sara Ziff, a former model and founder of Model Alliance, an organisation that aims to advance workers' rights in the fashion industry said, "AI can positively impact the industry, but there need to be meaningful protections for workers."
While one user on X (formerly Twitter), wrote, "Wow! As if the beauty expectations weren't unrealistic enough, here comes AI to make them impossible. Even models can't compete."
On the other hand, Seraphinne Vallora is the company that made the AI model used in Guess' controversial ad.
Its founders, Valentina Gonzalez and Andreea Petrescu said to BBC that Guess co-founder Reached out to them on Instagram and asked them to create an AI model fro their brand's summer campaign.
"We created 10 draft models for him and he selected one brunette woman and one blonde that we went ahead and developed further," Gonzalez says.
She further says that people often mistakenly think making AI images is quick and easy but it is actually a difficult process and can take up to a month to finish.
The founders also mention that for major clients like Guess, they can charge fees reaching into the low six figures.