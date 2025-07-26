UK to reopen historic railway stations with direct routes to major cities

The UK is planning to open a new railway line that includes the construction of train stations worth £45 million.

These stations are planned for two peaceful and scenic countryside towns Cullompton (in Devon) and Wellington (in Somerset).

As per ExpressUK, the two towns originally had train stations built in the 1880s but both were shut down in 1964 when the railways were taken over by the government.

Now, there are plans to reopen the stations and bring them back into use, with train services possibly starting as soon as 2026.

The council believes that reopening Cullompton station is very important for helping the Culm Garden Village, which plans to build around 5,000 new homes.

As per the report, the station will be built near the motorway at Junction 28 of the M5.

Councillor Steve Keable, Mid Devon District Council Cabinet Member for Planning & Economic Regeneration, said in a statement, “I am delighted to see this significant progress. This builds on the positive momentum of the relief road project and shows real progress towards delivering infrastructure that supports Cullompton’s future."

The new stations will connect to the city of Exeter which is a major travel center and from there, people can catch direct trains to major places like London Paddington, Plymouth and Bristol.

Also it connects to the main railway line that runs through Cornwall.

