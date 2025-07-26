Barron Trump melts hearts in never-before-seen clip with Ivanka’s son: Watch

An adorable video of Barron Trump, the youngest son of the President Donald Trump, from 2017 has resurfaced on social media and it is enough to melt people's hearts as many saw Barron's soft and affectionate side for the first time.
In the heartwarming video, Barron is seen playing a fun game peek-a-boo with his sister Ivanka's son, Theodore during Trump's presidential inauguration.
Throughout the interaction Ivanka, who was holding her 10-month-old baby was happily watching both of them, while the baby was also clearly enjoying and smilling at the then 10-year-old Barron.
The video also shows Trump's entire family, along with former Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, all together in the Oval Office while Trump is signing papers.
On the other hand, Barron, currently a student at New York University has previously assisted his father, during election campaigns by helping him understand and connect with the mindset of the younger generation.
His father, Trump often spoke about his son's remarkable skills and possible career path.
During an interview on Fox News' The Ingraham Angle, Trump was asked whether Barron would follow in his footsteps in politics or business.
He responded that his son might instead have a future in technology, where his talents are already evident.