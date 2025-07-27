Greece wildfire sparks evacuation orders as 52 fires reported in one day

A wildfire burned through a northern suburb of the Greek capital of Athens and some residents were ordered to evacuate.

According to The Guardian, residents of the town of Kryoneri, 12.5 miles (20km) north-east of Athens, received three SMS messages to evacuate to safe areas, fire service spokesperson Vassilis Vathrakoyannis told reporters.

Greek media have shown houses on fire. Vathrakoyannis said, “There have been reports of damages. We will take stock when the fires have been put out.”

“The real difficulties are ahead of us,” he said, adding that Greece has asked for six firefighting planes from the European Union’s civil protection mechanism.

On site, 145 firefighters and 44 fire engines, 10 firefighting planes and seven helicopters were attempting to put out the fire, the origin of which is unknown. Four ambulances were treating at least five residents, most of them elderly with respiratory problems.

Temperatures reaching, or exceeding, 38C, dry conditions and high winds are fanning the flames.

Vathrakoyannis said that under such conditions wildfires “expand very quickly and become dangerous. These conditions are expected to prevail over the coming days.”

The fire service is also dealing with three other major fires in the south-west on Greece’s two largest islands, Crete in the south and Evia north of Athens, and also on the island of Kythera, north-west of Crete. At least 335 firefighters, 19 planes and 13 helicopters are involved, but can only operate in daylight.

In total, 52 wildfires broke out across the country over the past 24 hours, Vathrakoyannis said.

Wildfires, many of them destructive, have become a common occurrence in Greece in recent years. Several have broken out in the past month.

