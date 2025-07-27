Thailand, Cambodia continue shelling despite agreeing on ceasefire talks

Thailand and Cambodia on Sunday signaled their readiness to negotiate an end to a deadly border dispute following mediation efforts by US President Donald Trump.

The fighting, now in its fourth day, has killed at least 34 people and displaced more than 168,000.

Trump posted on Truth Social on Saturday that he spoke to the leaders of Thailand and Cambodia and suggested he would not move forward with trade agreements with either country if the hostilities continued. He later said both sides agreed to meet to negotiate a ceasefire.

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet said Sunday his country agreed to pursue an “immediate and unconditional ceasefire.” He said Trump told him that Thailand had also agreed to halt attacks following Trump’s conversation with Acting Thai Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai.

“This is positive news for the soldiers and people of both countries,” Hun Manet said in a statement.

Thailand expressed cautious support. Phumtham thanked Trump and said that Thailand agreed in principle to a ceasefire but stressed the need for “sincere intention” from Cambodia, the Thai Foreign Ministry said. 

Phumtam called for swift bilateral talks to discuss concrete steps toward a peaceful resolution, it said.

