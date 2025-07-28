England takes the crown at Euro 2025 after dramatic penalty win over Spain 

England has secured the European Championship title for the second time after defeating Spain 3-1 in a penalty shootout in the Women's Euro 2025 final.
Chloe Kelly was hailed as the hero on Sunday, July 27, after she scored the decisive penalty after a 1-1 draw.
The win was not without struggle, as in the 25th minute, Spain made the breakthrough with Ona Batlle scoring a goal, and with the Lionesses' defence off guard, Mariona Caldentey successfully made it past the goalkeeper, Hannah Hampton.
On England's end, the squad was struggling due to Lauren James' ankle injury; however, Kelly came off the bench to replace her just before the break.
The No. 18 forward helped close down England's weak left defence and provided the cross for Alessia Russo to level in the 57th minute, the forward heading home her inch-perfect assist.
Spain continued to dominate the game but could not find another goal before the end of normal time, and the match continued through extra time as they pressed and probed but could not break the English defence as the game finished 1-1.
Post win, Kelly expressed her excitement about the final's result, noting, "I'm so proud, so proud of this team, so grateful to wear this badge, and I'm so proud to be English."
The final was the first time since the inaugural edition of the tournament in 1984 that the game was decided by a penalty shootout.
England will have a homecoming celebration for their historic triumph with fans at an event in central London on Tuesday, July 29.