Oscar Piastri pays heartfelt tribute to grandfather after winning Belgian Grand Prix

Oscar Piastri emerged victorious in a rain-delayed Belgian Grand Prix, as he swept past teammate Lando Norris.
Following the win, the Australian F1 driver dedicated the victory to his grandfather, who was present at the race, immortalising his name at Spa with a signed champagne bottle that read, "To Granddad, I guess you need to come to races more often too!"
This marked the first time his grandfather attended a race in person outside of Australia, and in a post-win press conference, the McLaren driver noted, "It seemed like the best person to dedicate it to. It's a nice thing to do."
The Spa-Francorchamps circuit saw Oscar dominating the race as Lando secured the second position and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc ranked third.
Max Verstappen was fourth for Red Bull in the team's first Grand Prix without former team principal Christian Horner, while Lewis Hamilton had the most dramatic race as he utilised the wet-dry conditions to move from P18 on the grid to finish seventh.
After the race began with almost an hour and a half delay due to heavy rain, Oscar sprang to take the lead from Lando with an opportunistic and decisive move.
The British driver praised his teammate after the win, noting, "Oscar just did a good job. Nothing more to say."
Oscar also turned to his Instagram account to share the highlights from Spa with the caption, "Hoping Grandad comes to more races."
With the Sunday win, the 24-year-old has extended his championship lead, as in the F1 drivers' standings, he tops the rank with a total of 266 points, followed closely behind by Lando with 250 points, while Max trails behind the McLaren duo with his 185 points.