Reno shooting leaves multiple injured outside casino, suspect shot by police

Several people were injured in a shooting outside a casino in Reno, Nevada, on Monday morning.

As per Reno Chief Kathryn Nance, the shooting took place around 7:25 am in the valet area of the casino.

While the exact number of injured people hasn't been confirmed yet, several victims have been taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Shortly after the incident, police found the suspect, a grown man who was shot and injured during a confrontation with officers and has been taken to the hospital for treatment.

However, the details are not provided yet about how serious the suspect's injuries are.

Many emergency vehicles, such as ambulances, arrived at the scene outside the casino to help those affected.

Meanwhile, Reno city council member Devon Reese said in a statement on social media that "tragically, lives have been lost, adding that “My heart breaks for the victims, their families, and our entire community. Reno is strong — but we are not immune to the epidemic of gun violence gripping this nation."

Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo said the Nevada Department of Public Safety is assisting local authorities with the investigation.

Reno police told people to avoid going near the area where the incident happened.

