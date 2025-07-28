Deadly stabbing in central London leaves two dead, others injured

Two men have tragically lost their lives after a stabbing incident in central London.
The Metropolitan Police said officers went to a business location on Long Lane in the Southwark area at around 1pm on Monday after receiving reports about the stabbing.
Detective Chief Superintendent Emma Bond, who leads policing for the area, said, “Our investigation is in the early stages and we are working hard to understand the full circumstances of this shocking incident," as per Independent.
“At this point, we do not believe it to be terrorism-related and there is no further risk to the public," she added.
A 58-year-old man was found dead at the scene while, three other people were taken to the hospital, including a 27-year-old man who later died from his injuries.
As per the reports, another man, who is in his thirties is still in the hospital but his injuries are not considered life-threatening.
Another man in his thirties, who has been detained in connection with the incident, is in the hospital with critical injuries.
Local councillor Helen Dennis described the incident as "heartbreaking" and also urged anyone who knows anything about the incident to contact police and share information.