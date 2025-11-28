Hong Kong tragedy: Officials arrest 8 over corruption linked to renovations

Eight people have been arrested in connection with suspected corruption linked to renovation work on high-rise residential buildings in Hong-Kong where a devastating fire has claimed at least 128 lives.
Three others had already detained on manslaughter charges as authorities continue investigating the cause of the fire and the role of faulty renovations in the tragedy.
The massive fire which broke out on Wednesday, November 26 which left hundreds of residents still missing while 79 people were injured.
Reports revealed that 89 bodies have yet to be identified and 16 bodies remain inside the buildings.
Wang Fuk Court, a complex built in the 1989s located in a suburban district near the border with mainland China which has about 300,000 residents in total.
The site has eight buildings, with nearly 2,000 apartments that are home to around 4,800 people including many elderly residents.
Officials said that materials like polystyrene and protective netting outside of the windows helped the fire spread quickly.
The Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) stated that the people arrested in Friday's corruption investigation included engineering company directors and scaffolding subcontractors.
Authorities further said that the investigation into the deadliest fire in Hong Kong in over 70 years will take about three to four weeks further.