World

Hong Kong tragedy: Officials arrest 8 over corruption linked to renovations

Hong Kong faces its most devastating fire in over seven decades

  • By Fatima Nadeem
  • |
Hong Kong tragedy: Officials arrest 8 over corruption linked to renovations
Hong Kong tragedy: Officials arrest 8 over corruption linked to renovations

Eight people have been arrested in connection with suspected corruption linked to renovation work on high-rise residential buildings in Hong-Kong where a devastating fire has claimed at least 128 lives.

Three others had already detained on manslaughter charges as authorities continue investigating the cause of the fire and the role of faulty renovations in the tragedy.

The massive fire which broke out on Wednesday, November 26 which left hundreds of residents still missing while 79 people were injured.

Reports revealed that 89 bodies have yet to be identified and 16 bodies remain inside the buildings.

Wang Fuk Court, a complex built in the 1989s located in a suburban district near the border with mainland China which has about 300,000 residents in total.

The site has eight buildings, with nearly 2,000 apartments that are home to around 4,800 people including many elderly residents.

Officials said that materials like polystyrene and protective netting outside of the windows helped the fire spread quickly.

The Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) stated that the people arrested in Friday's corruption investigation included engineering company directors and scaffolding subcontractors.

Authorities further said that the investigation into the deadliest fire in Hong Kong in over 70 years will take about three to four weeks further.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Chicago weather: Winter storm warning brings heavy snow this weekend

Chicago weather: Winter storm warning brings heavy snow this weekend
A high-impact winter event will likely bring widespread snow to the Chicago area this weekend

St. Louis fire breaks out in 100-year-old Crunden Martin Warehouse

St. Louis fire breaks out in 100-year-old Crunden Martin Warehouse
Over 200 firefighters are battling a 5 Alarm fire in downtown St. Louis

Diet Cherry Coke finally makes comeback in vintage-inspired Coca-Cola packaging

Diet Cherry Coke finally makes comeback in vintage-inspired Coca-Cola packaging
Coca-Cola has recently expanded into the healthier soda market

Louvre ticket price to jump 45% for most non-EU tourists

Louvre ticket price to jump 45% for most non-EU tourists
The Louvre Museum is set to hike the ticket price next year, which will be used for the renovation of the world-famous tourist spot

Anger in Hong Kong over cause of fire as death toll rises to 128

Anger in Hong Kong over cause of fire as death toll rises to 128
At least 128 killed and 79 people were injured after a massive fire broke out in Hong Kong

Trump to suspend migration from 'Third World countries' after DC shooting

Trump to suspend migration from 'Third World countries' after DC shooting
Two National Guard members were shot during the DC Safe and Beautiful Mission on Wednesday

At least 56 dead in Sri Lanka floods, schools and offices close amid chaos

At least 56 dead in Sri Lanka floods, schools and offices close amid chaos
Sri Lanka has been hit with one of its worst weather-related disasters, as landslides and floods wreak havoc

Missing Virginia zoo giraffes draw attention from Hollywood A-lister

Missing Virginia zoo giraffes draw attention from Hollywood A-lister
A pair of missing baby giraffes from a troubled roadside zoo has shrouded a Virginia town in mystery

Income tax rates to remain unchanged as Swinney confirms no rise

Income tax rates to remain unchanged as Swinney confirms no rise
The Scottish government does not intend to increase income tax rates or introduce new bands in next year's budget

What did archaeologists just discover at Ness of Brodgar?

What did archaeologists just discover at Ness of Brodgar?
The Ness of Brodgar is one of the most important Neolithic sites in the British Isles

Hong Kong fire: Death toll rises to 75 as police make manslaughter arrests

Hong Kong fire: Death toll rises to 75 as police make manslaughter arrests
A fire at an apartment complex in the Tai Po neighborhood may be the most deadly in Hong Kong history

Elon Musk's Tesla opens biggest sales, service center in India amid slow EV sales

Elon Musk's Tesla opens biggest sales, service center in India amid slow EV sales
Electric vehicles EVs accounts for less than 3% of all passenger car sales in India