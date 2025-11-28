Chicago weather: Winter storm warning brings heavy snow this weekend

A winter storm is expected to hit Chicago this weekend, bringing heavy snowfall across the region.
The snow is expected to start late Friday night, spreading widely by 7 am Saturday with the heaviest snowfall occurring Saturday afternoon at a rate of about 1 to 2 inches per hour from noon to 6pm.
As per multiple reports, the Chicago area could see a total of 6 to 12 inches of snowfall throughout the weekend.
During this period, the snow is expected to make roads slippery and reduce visibility, creating dangerous travel conditions.
Strong winds, gusting up to 30 mph, will cause blowing and drifting snow, making conditions more hazardous.
Temperatures in the area are expected to remain cold, with Sunday highs in the upper 20s to low 30s along with breezy conditions.
The National Weather Service (NWS) winter storm warning for the area says, “Persons should consider delaying all travel. If travel is absolutely necessary, drive with extreme caution. Consider taking a winter storm kit along with you, including such items as tire chains, booster cables, flashlight, shovel, blankets and extra clothing."
It added, "Also take water, a first aid kit, and anything else that would help you survive in case you become stranded."
Monday will be even colder with highs only in the low to mid-20s and overnight lows potentially dropping into single digits.