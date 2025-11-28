St. Louis fire breaks out in 100-year-old Crunden Martin Warehouse

A major fire broke out early Friday morning, November 28 in several warehouses south of downtown St. Louis.
Over 200 firefighters from multiple agencies are responding to the blaze which has affected about five empty warehouse buildings and causing some structures to collapse.
The fire was initially reported at around 3 am at the historic Crunden Martin Warehouse, a 100-year-old brick complex near 2nd Street and Gratiot.
“This fire came in about 3 o’clock in the morning. Heavy fire involvement in approximately five buildings in the old Crunden Martin Warehouse facility," according to Fox News.
The fire grew so severe that it was upgraded to a sixth alarm and the smoke has been seen from miles away including the Poplar Street Bridge and Granite City, IIIinois.
Since, the smoke mainly comes from natural materials like wood, it is not considered dangerous.
Firefighters evacuated several homeless people from inside and around the warehouse.
As per the outlet, about 80 customers in the area lost power due to the fire.
However, the cause of the fire is still unknown and so far, no injuries have been reported.
The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is managing traffic at several key intersections near the fire, including 4th Street and Gratiot Street, 4th Street and Lombard Street and Broadway and Chouteau Avenue.