World

St. Louis fire breaks out in 100-year-old Crunden Martin Warehouse

Over 200 firefighters are battling a 5 Alarm fire in downtown St. Louis

  • By Fatima Nadeem
  • |
St. Louis fire breaks out in 100-year-old Crunden Martin Warehouse
St. Louis fire breaks out in 100-year-old Crunden Martin Warehouse

A major fire broke out early Friday morning, November 28 in several warehouses south of downtown St. Louis.

Over 200 firefighters from multiple agencies are responding to the blaze which has affected about five empty warehouse buildings and causing some structures to collapse.

The fire was initially reported at around 3 am at the historic Crunden Martin Warehouse, a 100-year-old brick complex near 2nd Street and Gratiot.

“This fire came in about 3 o’clock in the morning. Heavy fire involvement in approximately five buildings in the old Crunden Martin Warehouse facility," according to Fox News.

The fire grew so severe that it was upgraded to a sixth alarm and the smoke has been seen from miles away including the Poplar Street Bridge and Granite City, IIIinois.

Since, the smoke mainly comes from natural materials like wood, it is not considered dangerous.

Firefighters evacuated several homeless people from inside and around the warehouse.

As per the outlet, about 80 customers in the area lost power due to the fire.

However, the cause of the fire is still unknown and so far, no injuries have been reported.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is managing traffic at several key intersections near the fire, including 4th Street and Gratiot Street, 4th Street and Lombard Street and Broadway and Chouteau Avenue.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Chicago weather: Winter storm warning brings heavy snow this weekend

Chicago weather: Winter storm warning brings heavy snow this weekend
A high-impact winter event will likely bring widespread snow to the Chicago area this weekend

Diet Cherry Coke finally makes comeback in vintage-inspired Coca-Cola packaging

Diet Cherry Coke finally makes comeback in vintage-inspired Coca-Cola packaging
Coca-Cola has recently expanded into the healthier soda market

Louvre ticket price to jump 45% for most non-EU tourists

Louvre ticket price to jump 45% for most non-EU tourists
The Louvre Museum is set to hike the ticket price next year, which will be used for the renovation of the world-famous tourist spot

Anger in Hong Kong over cause of fire as death toll rises to 128

Anger in Hong Kong over cause of fire as death toll rises to 128
At least 128 killed and 79 people were injured after a massive fire broke out in Hong Kong

Trump to suspend migration from 'Third World countries' after DC shooting

Trump to suspend migration from 'Third World countries' after DC shooting
Two National Guard members were shot during the DC Safe and Beautiful Mission on Wednesday

At least 56 dead in Sri Lanka floods, schools and offices close amid chaos

At least 56 dead in Sri Lanka floods, schools and offices close amid chaos
Sri Lanka has been hit with one of its worst weather-related disasters, as landslides and floods wreak havoc

Missing Virginia zoo giraffes draw attention from Hollywood A-lister

Missing Virginia zoo giraffes draw attention from Hollywood A-lister
A pair of missing baby giraffes from a troubled roadside zoo has shrouded a Virginia town in mystery

Income tax rates to remain unchanged as Swinney confirms no rise

Income tax rates to remain unchanged as Swinney confirms no rise
The Scottish government does not intend to increase income tax rates or introduce new bands in next year's budget

What did archaeologists just discover at Ness of Brodgar?

What did archaeologists just discover at Ness of Brodgar?
The Ness of Brodgar is one of the most important Neolithic sites in the British Isles

Hong Kong fire: Death toll rises to 75 as police make manslaughter arrests

Hong Kong fire: Death toll rises to 75 as police make manslaughter arrests
A fire at an apartment complex in the Tai Po neighborhood may be the most deadly in Hong Kong history

Elon Musk's Tesla opens biggest sales, service center in India amid slow EV sales

Elon Musk's Tesla opens biggest sales, service center in India amid slow EV sales
Electric vehicles EVs accounts for less than 3% of all passenger car sales in India

Bull shark kills woman, injures man in rare double attack at Australian beach

Bull shark kills woman, injures man in rare double attack at Australian beach
Bull sharks are one of the world's most dangerous shark species, capable of tolerating both salt and fresh water