Home / Sports

Lewis Hamilton backs Kimi Antonelli performance amid Mercedes contract talks

Lewis Hamilton praises Kimi Antonelli's progress, amid Nico Rosberg's contract plea

Lewis Hamilton backs Kimi Antonelli performance amid Mercedes contract talks
Lewis Hamilton backs Kimi Antonelli performance amid Mercedes contract talks

Lewis Hamilton has defended Kimi Antonelli, insisting his replacement at Mercedes has "been doing fantastically" despite a recent drop-off in form.

According to Sky News, the Italian teenager, who turns 19 in August, made a strong start to his Formula 1 career as he finished in the top six in five of his first six grands prix, but has scored points in just one of the seven races since.

Asked by Sky Sports F1 about his visit to Antonelli, Hamilton said, "I can't imagine what it's like at 18 to do what he's doing. I think he's been doing fantastically. To be thrown in at the deep end at 18. He didn't even have his driving licence when he first started racing in F1."

“It's a lot on someone's shoulders. I think he's doing a great job. He (Antonelli) has got a great group of people around him. You just have to take it in your stride, which I think he is, and he's got Bono beside him, so he couldn't have anyone better," he added.

Antonelli's recent struggles have coincided with a relative drop-off in performance for the team as a whole, with Russell having failed to finish inside the top four at the three races since his victory in Canada.

Read more :

Sports

Tom Brady takes subtle dig at ex-wife Gisele Bündchen in letter about fatherhood

Tom Brady takes subtle dig at ex-wife Gisele Bündchen in letter about fatherhood
The NFL legend and the supermodel were married for 14 years and are parenting three children together

Mercedes admit fault in Andrea Kimi Antonelli's underwhelming F1 2025 season

Mercedes admit fault in Andrea Kimi Antonelli's underwhelming F1 2025 season
Andrea Kimi Antonelli is the youngest F1 driver and has been considered the most promising rookie of this season

Tadej Pogacar to skip Vuelta a Espana to focus on World Championships

Tadej Pogacar to skip Vuelta a Espana to focus on World Championships
Tadej Pogacar's recent Tour de France win has confirmed his status as one of the top cyclists in the world today

Tom Brady shares rare family moments from dreamy European getaway

Tom Brady shares rare family moments from dreamy European getaway
Fans can’t stop talking about how much Tom Brady’s 17-year-old son Jack looks like his twin

Cristiano Ronaldo earns unexpected praise from Al-Ahli rival

Cristiano Ronaldo earns unexpected praise from Al-Ahli rival
Cristiano Ronaldo is widely regarded as one of the greatest players in football history

Emma Raducanu Canadian Open win against Ruse boosts chances of rankings rise

Emma Raducanu Canadian Open win against Ruse boosts chances of rankings rise
Raducanu beat Elena-Gabriela Ruse in the opening round of the Canadian Open

Luka Dončić silences critics with jaw-dropping fitness transformation

Luka Dončić silences critics with jaw-dropping fitness transformation
Lakers star Luka Dončić flaunts incredible body transformation ahead of new NBA season

WWE Monday Night Raw begins with heartfelt tribute to Hulk Hogan

WWE Monday Night Raw begins with heartfelt tribute to Hulk Hogan
WWE Raw gives 10-bell salute to Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan before opening the show