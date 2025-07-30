Lewis Hamilton backs Kimi Antonelli performance amid Mercedes contract talks

Lewis Hamilton has defended Kimi Antonelli, insisting his replacement at Mercedes has "been doing fantastically" despite a recent drop-off in form.
According to Sky News, the Italian teenager, who turns 19 in August, made a strong start to his Formula 1 career as he finished in the top six in five of his first six grands prix, but has scored points in just one of the seven races since.
Asked by Sky Sports F1 about his visit to Antonelli, Hamilton said, "I can't imagine what it's like at 18 to do what he's doing. I think he's been doing fantastically. To be thrown in at the deep end at 18. He didn't even have his driving licence when he first started racing in F1."
“It's a lot on someone's shoulders. I think he's doing a great job. He (Antonelli) has got a great group of people around him. You just have to take it in your stride, which I think he is, and he's got Bono beside him, so he couldn't have anyone better," he added.
Antonelli's recent struggles have coincided with a relative drop-off in performance for the team as a whole, with Russell having failed to finish inside the top four at the three races since his victory in Canada.