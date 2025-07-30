Home / World

UK airports hit by major disruption due to technical issue

UK flight operations begin to resume slowly after air traffic control fix

UK airports hit by major disruption due to technical issue
UK airports hit by major disruption due to technical issue

Outgoing flights from United Kingdom airports were disrupted by air traffic control technical problems.

According to CNN, airports across Britain, including Edinburgh Airport in Scotland, Newcastle Airport in north England, and Gatwick Airport in London, posted to X that flights from their transport hubs were suspended. More airports posted that flights were delayed.

Inbound flights were still able to land, London’s Gatwick Airport said. Monitoring site Flightradar24 showed that no flights were taking off from UK airports at one point, though planes were later seen departing from several hubs.

The flights were affected after an air traffic control center controlling 200,000 square miles of airspace experienced a “technical issue,” the country’s National Air Traffic Services (NATS) said in a statement. Engineers were quickly able to restore the system that was affected, it later added.

“We continue to work closely with airline and airport customers to minimize disruption. We apologize for any inconvenience this has caused,” NATS said.

The UK’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) posted to X to remind passengers of their rights if their flights are delayed or canceled.

Meanwhile, budget airline Ryanair appeared to take a swipe at NATS’ CEO, naming him while responding to a news article about the delays.

Read more :

World

Tsunami waves begin to hit Hawaii after 8.8 magnitude earthquake in Russia

Tsunami waves begin to hit Hawaii after 8.8 magnitude earthquake in Russia
First 4ft tsunami wave reaches Hawaii after a massive 8.8 earthquake strikes Russia’s Far East.

Australia adds YouTube to list of banned social media apps for youth

Australia adds YouTube to list of banned social media apps for youth
Australia is set to restrict the use of several social media apps for children under-16 including snapchat, TikTok and Instagram

Tsunami advisories issued after 8.0 magnitude quake hit Russian coast

Tsunami advisories issued after 8.0 magnitude quake hit Russian coast
Different levels of tsunami alerts have been issued in several areas after a major earthquake struck Russian coast

German zoo kills 12 baboons due to housing crisis, ignites outrage

German zoo kills 12 baboons due to housing crisis, ignites outrage
A German zoo has put down 12 healthy baboons despite the ongoing protests by several activist groups

UK junior doctors' strike nears end as threat of more action looms

UK junior doctors' strike nears end as threat of more action looms
Since some of their demands have not yet been fulfilled, the doctors may go on strike again in future

Cat Deeley, Patrick Kielty split after 12 years of marriage

Cat Deeley, Patrick Kielty split after 12 years of marriage
Cat Deeley became a well-known TV personality in the US by hosting the popular talent show 'So You Think You Can Dance'

NYC shooting: NFL HQ identified as suspect’s possible target

NYC shooting: NFL HQ identified as suspect’s possible target
The shooter, who killed four people later ended his own life by shooting himself in the chest

Aldi raises minimum wage for store workers across UK

Aldi raises minimum wage for store workers across UK
Aldi store assistants can even earn higher hourly wages based on how long they've worked for the company