More than 100 aftershocks recorded near Russia following massive earthquake

The US Geological Survey data suggested nearly 125 aftershocks of magnitude 4.4 or greater have been recorded near Russia in more than 16 hours following a powerful earthquake of 8.8 magnitude off Russia's far eastern coast.
Of those, nearly three tremors were recorded 6.0 or greater, with the strongest being a 6.9 that happened about 45 minutes following the major one, as reported by CNN.
Strong aftershocks continued to shake the ground, with a 6.4 magnitude aftershock felt nearby, 200 miles southwest of Tuesday's main earthquake’s epicentre.
Here are a few things to expect following a massive earthquake:
One aftershock was about one magnitude lower than the massive shock (around 7.0-7.9 range, given the main tremor was in the 8.0-8.9 range) and nearly 10 aftershocks were recorded, nearly two magnitudes lower (6.0-6.9 range).
Experts suggested that the region should expect approximately 100 aftershocks in the 5.0-5.9 range and 1,000 with a magnitude of 4.0-4.9.
Though it may take weeks and even months for the aftershocks to reach these astonishing numbers.
There were also foreshocks recorded of 7.4- and 6.6-magnitude that occurred nine days before the massive one that shook the ground.