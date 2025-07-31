Home / World

More than 100 aftershocks recorded near Russia following massive earthquake

Nearly three tremors were recorded 6.0 or greater of those 100, with the strongest being a 6.9 that occurred after powerful one

The US Geological Survey data suggested nearly 125 aftershocks of magnitude 4.4 or greater have been recorded near Russia in more than 16 hours following a powerful earthquake of 8.8 magnitude off Russia's far eastern coast.

Of those, nearly three tremors were recorded 6.0 or greater, with the strongest being a 6.9 that happened about 45 minutes following the major one, as reported by CNN.

Strong aftershocks continued to shake the ground, with a 6.4 magnitude aftershock felt nearby, 200 miles southwest of Tuesday's main earthquake’s epicentre.

Here are a few things to expect following a massive earthquake:

One aftershock was about one magnitude lower than the massive shock (around 7.0-7.9 range, given the main tremor was in the 8.0-8.9 range) and nearly 10 aftershocks were recorded, nearly two magnitudes lower (6.0-6.9 range).

Experts suggested that the region should expect approximately 100 aftershocks in the 5.0-5.9 range and 1,000 with a magnitude of 4.0-4.9.

Though it may take weeks and even months for the aftershocks to reach these astonishing numbers.

There were also foreshocks recorded of 7.4- and 6.6-magnitude that occurred nine days before the massive one that shook the ground.

