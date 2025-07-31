Home / World

Kamala Harris to enter 2028 presidential run? California move sparks speculation

Kamala Harris has decided to not run for governor of California 2026, opening possibility for the 2028 run

Former US Vice President Kamala Harris has decided to not run for the seat of California governor in 2026.

On Wednesday, July 30, Harris shared that after "deep reflection," she has chosen to sit out of the campaign.

In an official statement, she noted, "I look forward to getting back out and listening to the American people, helping elect Democrats across the nation who will fight fearlessly, and sharing more details in the months ahead about my own plans."

The decision will leave doors open for a possible 2028 presidential run, as running for governor would not technically restrict her from entering the presidential fray, but it could limit her time and resources, impacting her potential presidential bid.

A source close to Harris shared, "It was a really tough decision, she really grappled with it. She was very conflicted."

In the near term, Harris is considering nonprofit work and a possible PAC, another source close to Harris said. She is also poised to campaign for other Democrats in the midterms.

Harris has a special connection with California, as she held statewide office for 10 years, first as the state attorney general and then for four years as a US senator, before she resigned to assume the vice presidency after Joe Biden won the 2020 election.

