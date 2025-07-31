Home / World

Colorado dentist convicted of killing his wife with tainted protein shakes

A Colorado dentist, James Craig, was found guilty on one count of first-degree murder of his wife, whom he repeatedly poisoned over the course of 10 days.

On Wednesday afternoon, July 30, the jury delivered a litany of guilty verdicts on murder and other charges, and it was announced that he will face life in prison on the murder charge alone.

According to the prosecutors, James poisoned his wife repeatedly in March 2023. After the failure of those attempts, the dentist gave her a final dose of cyanide when she was hospitalised in suburban Denver with puzzling symptoms. She was declared brain dead soon after.

Prior to the punishment announcement, the court heard emotional testimony from Angela's relatives, including one of the couple's six children, who said her father would forever be a villain.

Her older sister, Toni Kofoed, in a devastated admission noted, "You have taken away our opportunity to grow old together."

In addition to murder, James was also found guilty of trying to cover up the killing by asking others to fake evidence and testimony that would make it appear that Angela Craig had killed herself or wanted to frame him for her death.

According to the coroner's findings, toxicology tests determined Angela died of poisoning from cyanide and tetrahydrozoline, an ingredient commonly found in over-the-counter eye drops.

Prosecutors argued James wanted to kill his wife to get out of a marriage he felt trapped in, adding he wanted to avoid divorce in order to protect his money and image.

