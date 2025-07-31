UK weather: Thunderstorms, flash flooding and hail set to hit southern England

The weather authorities in the UK have issued a yellow thunderstorm warnings, which will begin this morning.
Many parts of southern England, including cities like Bristol, Oxford, Southampton, London, Kent and Ipswich can expect severe weather conditions like heavy rain, lightning and hail.
These warning will be active from 10am until 9pm today, as per Sky News.
Heavy rain could fall very quickly with as much as 60 mm of rain pouring down in just two hours in some areas.
Weather forecasters also warned that this intense rainfall could lead to flash flooding, disrupt public transports, force road closures and even cause power cuts.
Met Office meteorologist Clare Nasir said in a statement, noting, "A thunderstorm warning has been issued for southern counties of England, all courtesy of this feature running down from the Republic of Ireland into Thursday, bringing more clouds, some showery bursts of rain turning heavy and thundery, with lightning as well as hail."
As per the reports, areas like Northern Ireland, western Scotland and Wales can expect some nice weather and sunshine by the afternoon.
Meanwhile, thunderstorms affecting the south are expected to clear by Friday morning.
On the other hand, more heavy rain is expected to hit the East of England on Friday, along with northern and northeastern parts of Scotland.
However, the western and southwestern parts of the UK are expected stay dry and may experience some sunshine.
On Saturday, there is a little chance of rain across the county but by Sunday, there are chances of heavy rains, especially in the North West of England.