White House reacts to backlash over Sydney Sweeney’s controversial ad

The American actress faced immense criticism over her American Eagle Jeans commercial

The White House has shared its stance on the controversial Sydney Sweeney's American Eagle Jeans commercial.

On Wednesday, July 30, White House communication manager Steven Cheung reacted to the outrage, as he shared a screenshot of an article on his X account, writing, "Cancel culture run amok."

The Euphoria actress' new denim campaign has sparked massive backlash due to the worldplay between "jeans" and "genes," which many believe is racially charged and hints at genetic superiority.

The tagline of the ad, which is narrated as "Sydney Sweeney has great jeans," did not sit well with the majority of the audience, especially due to her being a white, blonde woman.

Steven added on the social media post, "This warped, moronic and dense liberal thinking is a big reason why Americans voted the way they did in 2024. They’re tired of this bullshit."

In the ad, Sydney could be seen zipping her pants as she said, "Genes are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair colour, personality and even eye colour."

As the camera panned to her face, the Madame Web actress noted, "My jeans are blue."

Some critics claimed that the usage of the word "jeans" as a play on "genes" hints at eugenics, which, as per the National Institute of Health (NIH) has been described as "the use of selective breeding to improve the human race."

