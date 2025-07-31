Home / Sports

Max Verstappen breaks silence on future with Red Bull amid transfer rumours

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen officially confirms his Formula One plans for next year

Max Verstappen finally addressed transfer rumours as he officially confirmed his future with Red Bull.

According to Mirror, the Dutchman on Thursday, July 31, put all the transfer rumours to rest and confirmed that he will stay with Red Bull till the 2026 Formula 1 season.

The statement from the F1 driver came after the 27-year-old, who has been constantly linked with Mercedes, earned enough points at the Belgian Grand Prix last week, preventing the exit clause from his contract.

The four-time F1 World Drivers’ Championship winner said, “The thing is always that people are waffling so much throughout the whole season, while the only one that actually can or should speak is not speaking. That's me. And I do that on purpose because it makes no sense to start throwing things around, and actually that should be the same for everyone.”

“Some people just like to stir the pot, and some people just like to create drama. But, for me, it's always been quite clear, and also for next year. I'm already discussing with the team the plans and the things that we want to change for next year. So that means that I'm also staying with the team for next year,” he added.

The 65-time Grand Prix winner asserted that it is time to “stop all the rumours,” as it has always been very clear for him that he will stay with Red Bull. That is why he was in the discussion about the future car with the team.

After finishing fourth at the Belgian Grand Prix last weekend, Verstappen will be in action at the Hungarian Grand Prix this weekend.

