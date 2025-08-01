Temple of Apollo in Greece targeted by tourists in viral disrespect incident

A tourist caused anger in Greece after being seen lifting an ancient stone from a famous island temple to pose for a photo.
In the image, the man is shown holding a large piece of white marble from historic site near the Portara on the island of Naxos which many considered disrespectful to the cultural heritage.
The Portara is a huge marble doorway and is the only structure still standing from a temple that was started in 530 BC to worship the Greek god Apollo.
The ancient sanctuary of Apollo Delius, where the Portara is located is open to everyone without an entry fee or formal security checks and as a result, some tourists have behaved badly at the site.
Beside the tourist who lifted the ancient marble piece, another photo shows a family treating historic temple area casually and inappropriately by setting up a temporary bar there.
Shortly after the pictures became widely shared online, people started giving negative remarks.
One user wrote, "This photo captures a sad and dangerous reality: visitors climbing ancient marbles, picking them up, and mistreating them for a photo.," while another remarked, "Antiquities are not a popular market. They need care, they need maintenance and they need guarding."
The third user wrote, "Impunity. Throw him a hefty fine. He'll do it again."
After the incident, the Mayor of Naxos, informed the cultural authorities right after the disrespectful behaviour at the temple and as a result, a security guard has now been placed at the site to monitor it.