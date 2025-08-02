Home / World

Ghislaine Maxwell transferred to low-security prison amid pardon request

Ghislaine Maxwell was found guilty of child sex trafficking and other offences related to Jeffrey Epstein in 2021

Ghislaine Maxwell transferred to low-security prison amid pardon request
Ghislaine Maxwell transferred to low-security prison amid pardon request

Jeffrey Epstein's associate, who is serving a 20-year sentence for sex trafficking, has reportedly been transferred from a Florida prison to a minimum-security facility in Texas.

The move came amid Maxwell's request to the Supreme Court to overturn her conviction, while also seeking a pardon from President Donald Trump.

Earlier in July, the British former socialite held two meetings with the US Deputy Attorney General, the details of which have not been made public.

Maxwell has been making headlines since the controversy surrounding the Trump administration's handling of the Epstein files began, and the reasons for her transfer from the Florida prison remain unclear.

While speculation has been going on that Trump may pardon Maxwell, the White House has previously said, "No leniency is being given or discussed."

In a statement, the family of the late Virginia Giuffre – one of the Jeffrey Epstein's prominent victims – expressed their "horror and disgust" at what they described as the "preferential treatment" given to Ghislaine Maxwell.

"This is the justice system failing victims right before our eyes," the statement said. "The American public should be outraged by the special treatment afforded to a paedophile and a criminally charged child sex offender."

The new facility, FPC Bryant, is deemed to be a low-security federal prison. While discipline is strict at the facility and all prisoners are expected to work, they also have some privileges, including access to foreign language and business classes.

They can also participate in sports, watch television, and attend religious services.

According to a prison handbook published by authorities online, contact with family members is allowed through video calls, and inmates are permitted visitors during weekends and holidays.

Notably, less than a week ago, Maxwell's legal team indicated that she was willing to testify before Congress on what she knows about the case, but only if she is granted strict legal protections.

Read more :

World

US job report raises alarms after massive revisions slash 258,000 jobs

US job report raises alarms after massive revisions slash 258,000 jobs
The original estimate for job growth in May was net gain of 144,000 jobs but this was later drastically reduced

Temple of Apollo in Greece targeted by tourists in viral disrespect incident

Temple of Apollo in Greece targeted by tourists in viral disrespect incident
The ancient sanctuary of Apollo Delius, where the Portara is located is open to everyone without an entry fee

Sydney Sweeney ad controversy escalates as JD Vance blasts critics

Sydney Sweeney ad controversy escalates as JD Vance blasts critics
JD Vance mocked Democrats and left-wing individuals for how they reacted to the advertisement.

Storm Floris to hit UK next week with fierce winds and heavy rain

Storm Floris to hit UK next week with fierce winds and heavy rain
Storm Floris is the sixth named storm of the 2024/2025 storm naming season

EU replaces passport stamps with biometric checks in major travel shift

EU replaces passport stamps with biometric checks in major travel shift
Travellers from all over the world will now be required to go through biometric screening

Japan, South Korea scorch under blistering heat amid climate crisis

Japan, South Korea scorch under blistering heat amid climate crisis
Japan and South Korea observe 'hottest day on record' in July as the region is struck by relentless heat

White House reveals $200M ballroom project as part of latest renovation

White House reveals $200M ballroom project as part of latest renovation
The Trump administration has announced plans for the ballroom construction, set to begin in September

Flash flooding, heavy rain halts travel along US east coast

Flash flooding, heavy rain halts travel along US east coast
New York and New Jersey declare state of emergency for storms as 43 million people face flash flooding