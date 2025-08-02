Ghislaine Maxwell transferred to low-security prison amid pardon request

Jeffrey Epstein's associate, who is serving a 20-year sentence for sex trafficking, has reportedly been transferred from a Florida prison to a minimum-security facility in Texas.
The move came amid Maxwell's request to the Supreme Court to overturn her conviction, while also seeking a pardon from President Donald Trump.
Earlier in July, the British former socialite held two meetings with the US Deputy Attorney General, the details of which have not been made public.
Maxwell has been making headlines since the controversy surrounding the Trump administration's handling of the Epstein files began, and the reasons for her transfer from the Florida prison remain unclear.
While speculation has been going on that Trump may pardon Maxwell, the White House has previously said, "No leniency is being given or discussed."
In a statement, the family of the late Virginia Giuffre – one of the Jeffrey Epstein's prominent victims – expressed their "horror and disgust" at what they described as the "preferential treatment" given to Ghislaine Maxwell.
"This is the justice system failing victims right before our eyes," the statement said. "The American public should be outraged by the special treatment afforded to a paedophile and a criminally charged child sex offender."
The new facility, FPC Bryant, is deemed to be a low-security federal prison. While discipline is strict at the facility and all prisoners are expected to work, they also have some privileges, including access to foreign language and business classes.
They can also participate in sports, watch television, and attend religious services.
According to a prison handbook published by authorities online, contact with family members is allowed through video calls, and inmates are permitted visitors during weekends and holidays.
Notably, less than a week ago, Maxwell's legal team indicated that she was willing to testify before Congress on what she knows about the case, but only if she is granted strict legal protections.