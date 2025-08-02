Home / Sports

Lewis Hamilton calls himself ‘useless’ after Hungarian GP blow

Hamilton has not managed to finish on the podium in any of the 13 races he's raced for Ferrari so far

Lewis Hamilton made a brutally harsh comment about himself after a tough day at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

He called himself "useless" and even suggested that Ferrari might need to replace him.

Hamilton's tough first season with Ferrari reached its worst moment when he failed to make it past the second round of qualifying (Q2) and ended up in 12th place.

Meanwhile, his teammate Charles Leclerc surprised everyone by outperforming the highly favoured McLaren drivers and securing pole position at the Hungaroring.

Hamilton's most recent setback followed a poor weekend in Belgium where he was eliminated early in both the Sprint and dull qualifying season.

While talking to Sky Sports, Hamilton admitted, "It's me every time every time. I'm useless, absolutely useless. The team have no problem. You've seen the car's on pole. So they probably need to change driver."

Meanwhile, Sky Sports F1 expert and former W Series champion Jamie Chadwick disagreed with Hamilton's self-assessment as she described his comments as "a hard listen".

She added, "Really difficult and it's definitely not the driver. He's definitely not useless. It's a hard listen hearing him say that because I don't think the Lewis that we know is that self-critical, but recently we've started to hear this."

Beside this, Hamilton has not managed to finish on the podium in any of the 13 races he's raced for Ferrari so far.

