Loneliest place on Earth: Mysterious island hidden deep in South Atlantic

This island is considered the most remote island in the world, with its nearest land being part of Antarctica

There is a remote island that hardly anyone knows about, which is famously known as the loneliest place on Earth.

The island named Bouvet Island is an extremely isolated volcanic island located in the South Atlantic Ocean, near the southern tip of the Mid-Atlantic Ridge.

It is considered the most remote island in the world, with its nearest land being part of Antarctica, 1,100 miles to the south.

The island also lies over 1,000 miles from the South Sandwich Islands and South Africa.

It is protected as a nature reserve and officially belongs to Norway, even though it's about 6,000 miles away from it.

Bouvet Island, which spans only 19 square miles, is 93% covered in glaciers and in the middle of the island, there's a large crater from a volcano that no longer erupts and it's filled with ice.

The island was originally discovered on January 1, 1739 by French explorer Jean-Baptiste Charles Bouvet de Lozier during voyage in the South Atlantic Ocean.

However, he and his crew never actually set foot on it. Bouvet also recorded the island's location incorrectly, so it wasn’t seen again for many years.

It was then eventually spotted once more in 1808 by British whaling captain named James Lindsay, who called it "Lindsay Island."

Since 1971, Bouvet Island has been legally protected as a natural reserve but due to the island's harsh and extreme weather, very few living organism can survive there.

It also supports a variety of wildlife as different kinds of penguins like macaroni, chinstrap and Adelie live there, along with seals such as southern elephant seals and Antarctic fur seals.

