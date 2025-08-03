Home / Sports

Max Verstappen makes bombshell claim about Red Bull F1 performance

Red Bull driver Verstappen lowers expectations from F1 season after Hungarian GP Qualifying setback

Max Verstappen makes bombshell claim about Red Bull F1 performance
Max Verstappen makes bombshell claim about Red Bull F1 performance

Max Verstappen has expressed predicted that Red Bull will not win another Formula 1 race this season, after qualifying eighth for the Hungarian Grand Prix.

The Dutchman could not extract anymore from his RB21 in Q3 at the Hungaroring, ending up over three tenths off Charles Leclerc’s pole position time.

Verstappen was ultimately just one tenth ahead of former team-mate Liam Lawson’s Racing Bulls, and will line up behind the Sauber of Gabriel Bortoleto.

The reigning World Champion had previously deemed the RB21 “undriveable” after a dismal run of laps in free practice on Friday, and it appeared that the Milton Keynes-based squad could do little to remedy the situation.

He said, “We’ve tried a lot of different things, but at the moment nothing is working. Of course, I have some ideas, but I can’t always talk about them publicly. We’ll just have to wait and analyse everything after the weekend.”

Verstappen indicated that he is nonplussed about the situation, given that he is, in his mind, out of the race to retain his title.

Read more :

Sports

Lewis Hamilton calls himself ‘useless’ after Hungarian GP blow

Lewis Hamilton calls himself ‘useless’ after Hungarian GP blow
Hamilton has not managed to finish on the podium in any of the 13 races he's raced for Ferrari so far

Tom Brady sparks buzz with shocking Super Bowl suggestion

Tom Brady sparks buzz with shocking Super Bowl suggestion
Former New England Patriots star, Tom Brady is widely regarded as the greatest quarterback of all time

Katie Ledecky makes history with 7th world tittle in 800m freestyle

Katie Ledecky makes history with 7th world tittle in 800m freestyle
Ledecky successfully defended her tittle by beating strong competitors, including Summer McIntosh and Lani Pallister

Cristiano Ronaldo outshines Lionel Messi in young star’s bold claim

Cristiano Ronaldo outshines Lionel Messi in young star’s bold claim
Fans often compare Ronaldo's and Messi's records and goals to figure out who truly deserves to be called the real GOAT

Carlos Alcaraz reveals mindset behind thrilling Roland Garros win over Sinner

Carlos Alcaraz reveals mindset behind thrilling Roland Garros win over Sinner
Alcaraz beat Jannik Sinner in the historic French Open finals to defend his title

Emma Raducanu Canadian Open run ends with straight-sets loss to Anisimova

Emma Raducanu Canadian Open run ends with straight-sets loss to Anisimova
Amanda Anisimova stuns Emma Raducanu to face Elina Svitolina in the National Bank Open

Son Heung-min announces departure from Tottenham Hotspur after 10-year stint

Son Heung-min announces departure from Tottenham Hotspur after 10-year stint
South Korean football star Son Heung-min might join LAFC in blockbuster MLS move

Max Verstappen explains bizarre towel incident as FIA issues warning

Max Verstappen explains bizarre towel incident as FIA issues warning
The Dutch F1 driver threw a towel out of his car, earning a warning from FIA