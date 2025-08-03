Max Verstappen makes bombshell claim about Red Bull F1 performance

Max Verstappen has expressed predicted that Red Bull will not win another Formula 1 race this season, after qualifying eighth for the Hungarian Grand Prix.
The Dutchman could not extract anymore from his RB21 in Q3 at the Hungaroring, ending up over three tenths off Charles Leclerc’s pole position time.
Verstappen was ultimately just one tenth ahead of former team-mate Liam Lawson’s Racing Bulls, and will line up behind the Sauber of Gabriel Bortoleto.
The reigning World Champion had previously deemed the RB21 “undriveable” after a dismal run of laps in free practice on Friday, and it appeared that the Milton Keynes-based squad could do little to remedy the situation.
He said, “We’ve tried a lot of different things, but at the moment nothing is working. Of course, I have some ideas, but I can’t always talk about them publicly. We’ll just have to wait and analyse everything after the weekend.”
Verstappen indicated that he is nonplussed about the situation, given that he is, in his mind, out of the race to retain his title.