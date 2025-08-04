Home / Sports

Lewis Hamilton reflects on his Hungary GP weekend: 'I'm glad it's over'

The British F1 driver was eliminated in Q2 and starting 12th on the grid at the Hungaroring track

Lewis Hamilton reflects on his Hungary GP weekend: Im glad its over
Lewis Hamilton reflects on his Hungary GP weekend: 'I'm glad it's over'

Lewis Hamilton's struggling weekend continued on race day as he finished the Hungary Grand Prix a lap down and outside the top 10 ranks.

After a challenging first day of practice, Hamilton was knocked out in Q2. He expressed his disappointment in front of the press, mocking that Ferrari "probably need to change driver."

During the GP, he could not make much progress and summed up his day on F1 TV, as he called the race day a "pretty bad" experience.

As for his mindset going into the summer break, Hamilton stated, "Same as it was yesterday. I'm glad it's over. I’m looking forward to going away."

In an interview with Sky Sports F1, the seven-time world champion addressed his now-viral comment about the driver change and whether he struggled to stay motivated.

Giving an honest remark, Hamilton noted, "Not particularly. When you have a feeling, you have a feeling. There's a lot going on in the background that is not great."

Meanwhile, F1 President and CEO Stefano Domenicali, who previously served as Ferrari's team boss, backed Hamilton amid the Briton's struggles.

Discussing the driver's challenging season, Domenicali shared, "First of all, Lewis is a jewel, he is an incredible athlete, so no matter if it is a difficult moment, he will react, and I'm pretty sure he will show the reason why he is here."

In the Hungary Grand Prix, the McLaren duo once again dominated the race, with Lando Norris taking the pole position, Hamilton's former teammate, George Russell, securing P3, and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc finishing fourth.

Read more :

Sports

Charles Leclerc aims to ‘finish job’ after ‘difficult’ Hungarian GP pole

Charles Leclerc aims to ‘finish job’ after ‘difficult’ Hungarian GP pole
Ferrari's Charles Leclerc leaves McLaren title hopes hanging after sensational Hungarian GP pole position

Coco Gauff slams comparisons to teen rival Mboko after Canadian Open upset

Coco Gauff slams comparisons to teen rival Mboko after Canadian Open upset
Victoria Mboko claims shocking victory over Coco Gauff to reach Canadian Open quarterfinals

Lewis Hamilton calls himself ‘useless’ after Hungarian GP blow

Lewis Hamilton calls himself ‘useless’ after Hungarian GP blow
Hamilton has not managed to finish on the podium in any of the 13 races he's raced for Ferrari so far

Tom Brady sparks buzz with shocking Super Bowl suggestion

Tom Brady sparks buzz with shocking Super Bowl suggestion
Former New England Patriots star, Tom Brady is widely regarded as the greatest quarterback of all time

Katie Ledecky makes history with 7th world tittle in 800m freestyle

Katie Ledecky makes history with 7th world tittle in 800m freestyle
Ledecky successfully defended her tittle by beating strong competitors, including Summer McIntosh and Lani Pallister

Cristiano Ronaldo outshines Lionel Messi in young star’s bold claim

Cristiano Ronaldo outshines Lionel Messi in young star’s bold claim
Fans often compare Ronaldo's and Messi's records and goals to figure out who truly deserves to be called the real GOAT

Carlos Alcaraz reveals mindset behind thrilling Roland Garros win over Sinner

Carlos Alcaraz reveals mindset behind thrilling Roland Garros win over Sinner
Alcaraz beat Jannik Sinner in the historic French Open finals to defend his title

Emma Raducanu Canadian Open run ends with straight-sets loss to Anisimova

Emma Raducanu Canadian Open run ends with straight-sets loss to Anisimova
Amanda Anisimova stuns Emma Raducanu to face Elina Svitolina in the National Bank Open