Lewis Hamilton reflects on his Hungary GP weekend: 'I'm glad it's over'

Lewis Hamilton's struggling weekend continued on race day as he finished the Hungary Grand Prix a lap down and outside the top 10 ranks.
After a challenging first day of practice, Hamilton was knocked out in Q2. He expressed his disappointment in front of the press, mocking that Ferrari "probably need to change driver."
During the GP, he could not make much progress and summed up his day on F1 TV, as he called the race day a "pretty bad" experience.
As for his mindset going into the summer break, Hamilton stated, "Same as it was yesterday. I'm glad it's over. I’m looking forward to going away."
In an interview with Sky Sports F1, the seven-time world champion addressed his now-viral comment about the driver change and whether he struggled to stay motivated.
Giving an honest remark, Hamilton noted, "Not particularly. When you have a feeling, you have a feeling. There's a lot going on in the background that is not great."
Meanwhile, F1 President and CEO Stefano Domenicali, who previously served as Ferrari's team boss, backed Hamilton amid the Briton's struggles.
Discussing the driver's challenging season, Domenicali shared, "First of all, Lewis is a jewel, he is an incredible athlete, so no matter if it is a difficult moment, he will react, and I'm pretty sure he will show the reason why he is here."
In the Hungary Grand Prix, the McLaren duo once again dominated the race, with Lando Norris taking the pole position, Hamilton's former teammate, George Russell, securing P3, and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc finishing fourth.