Home / World

Zara faces major blow in UK over ads with 'unhealthily thin' models

UK regulator bans Zara ads for breaching social responsibility with 'unhealthily thin' models

Zara faces major blow in UK over ads with unhealthily thin models
Zara faces major blow in UK over ads with 'unhealthily thin' models

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) has taken action after it received a complaint about the ads on Zara's.

One image showed a model with "protruding" collarbones, with her pose and styling making her appear "very slim".

Another featured a model who looked "slightly gaunt" owing to a slicked-back hairstyle and that the lighting and clothing made her appear "noticeably thin", the ASA said.

The watchdog ruled the ads breached social responsibility rules and must not appear again in the same form.

Zara told the ASA that the models were medically certified as healthy, in line with British guidelines.

It also assured that only minor lighting and colouring edits were made on the images.

The ads were removed after the ASA made the company aware of the complaint, Zara said in a statement.

It added that Zara "follow stringent guidelines and controls in the selection and photographing of models".

Earlier this year, the ASA banned similar ads from British retailers Next and Marks & Spencer.

You Might Like:

Medical transport plane crash claims four lives in Arizona

Medical transport plane crash claims four lives in Arizona
The aircraft was carrying two pilots and two healthcare providers and no patients were onboard

Swedish PM sparks criticism over frequent AI use in his role

Swedish PM sparks criticism over frequent AI use in his role
Swedish prime minister receives serious warnings from tech experts over the use of AI in running the country

Famous ‘monolith’ boat removed from Lake Mead amid cleanup effort

Famous ‘monolith’ boat removed from Lake Mead amid cleanup effort
This boat, nicknamed the 'monolith of Lake Mead,' was often used informally by people to notice changes in the lake's water level

Ion Iliescu, Romania’s first democratically elected president dies at 95

Ion Iliescu, Romania’s first democratically elected president dies at 95
Ion Iliescu was in charge during the country's trouble shift from communism to democracy

Titan submarine disaster exposed in shocking new report

Titan submarine disaster exposed in shocking new report
All five people on the Titan submersible died when it imploded during its trip to the Titanic wreckage

Uttarakhand flash floods: Dozens feared trapped after deadly cloudburst

Uttarakhand flash floods: Dozens feared trapped after deadly cloudburst
Shocking videos of the disaster show a huge wave of water rushing through the area, breaking and damaging buildings

UK-France migrant agreement comes into force amid Channel crossing surge

UK-France migrant agreement comes into force amid Channel crossing surge
2025 is likely to break records for the number of people crossing the Channel

Vladimir Putin alleged daughter Elizaveta breaks silence, slams father

Vladimir Putin alleged daughter Elizaveta breaks silence, slams father
Elizaveta Krivonogikh criticizes father for taking ‘millions of lives” in war against Ukraine