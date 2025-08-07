Home / Entertainment

Ghana mourns 'national tragedy' as two ministers die in helicopter crash

Ghana's defence and environment ministers among eight who passed away in the devastating helicopter crash

Ghana mourns national tragedy as two ministers die in helicopter crash
Ghana mourns 'national tragedy' as two ministers die in helicopter crash

Ghana's defence minister and environment minister passed away tragically in a military helicopter crash in the central Ashanti region, along with six other people.

Minister of Defence Edward Omane Boamah and Environment, Science and Technology Minister Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed were killed in the crash, which Chief of Staff Julius Debrah described as a "national tragedy."

Earlier, the Ghana Armed Forces shared that the Z9 helicopter, which was carrying three crew members and five passengers, had gone "off the radar."

Taken off from the capital, Accra, at 09:12 local time (and GMT), it was heading to the town of Obuasi for an event to tackle illegal mining.

The authorities have not yet determined the cause of crash, as the chief of staff extended condolences to "the servicemen who died in service to the country," on behalf of President John Dramani Mahama and the government.

Ghana's Deputy National Security Coordinator and former Agriculture Minister Alhaji Muniru Mohammed also lost their lives in the devastating crash, along with Samuel Sarpong, Vice-Chairman of the governing National Democratic Congress party.

Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu admitted that the president was feeling "down, down emotionally" about the aircraft crash.

Boamah served under Mahama's previous government as communications minister, and before that he was minister of environment. As defence minister, he tackled jihadist activity that was brewing in the northern border in Burkina Faso.

His book A Peaceful Man In An African Democracy – about former president John Mills – was due to come out later in the year.

Meanwhile, Muhammed was at the forefront of the battle against illegal gold mining, which has wrecked the environment and contaminated rivers and lakes.

Ghana saw an increase in protests against the practice, known locally as galamsey, during Mahama's run for the presidency last year.

You Might Like:

Brad Pitt faces personal tragedy as mom Jane dies at age 84

Brad Pitt faces personal tragedy as mom Jane dies at age 84
The 'Good Will Hunting' star’s niece Sydney paid a heartfelt tribute to late Jane Pitt

MGK’s sparse eating routine leaves fans concerned for his health

MGK’s sparse eating routine leaves fans concerned for his health
The 'Rap Devil' singer opened up about his eating routine in a casual video interview

Lily Collins turns heads in bold red suit on 'Emily in Paris' set

Lily Collins turns heads in bold red suit on 'Emily in Paris' set
The 'Emily In Paris' starlet garnered attention while she continued to film scenes for the fifth season

Ed Sheeran criticizes artists for miming and cancelling gigs

Ed Sheeran criticizes artists for miming and cancelling gigs
The 'Photograph' crooner also shared different aspects of the industry, making subtle digs at some fellow singer

Tom Holland shares hilarious truth behind his lip sync battle fishnets

Tom Holland shares hilarious truth behind his lip sync battle fishnets
The 'Spider-Man' star made a confession about his famous performance on the tune of Rihanna's 'Umbrella'

Jennifer Lopez heats up Turkey in dazzling silver bodysuit during tour show

Jennifer Lopez heats up Turkey in dazzling silver bodysuit during tour show
Jennifer Lopez is set to conclude her Up All Night Live in 2025 tour in Kazakhstan on upcoming weekend

Jack Osbourne finally speaks out on dad Ozzy’s death after days of silence

Jack Osbourne finally speaks out on dad Ozzy’s death after days of silence
Ozzy Osbourne, the Black Sabbath frontman, passed away at the age of 76 last month

Francis Ford Coppola gets candid about hospitalization for heart surgery

Francis Ford Coppola gets candid about hospitalization for heart surgery
Francis Ford Coppola gives health update after undergoing a heart procedure in Rome