Tree of the Year 2025: Glasgow's iconic Argyle Street Ash crowned in public vote

Among the nominees were an oak possibly linked to Virginia Woolf and a lime tree in Northern Ireland

  • By Fatima Nadeem
An ash tree located on a busy Glasgow road, called the Argyle Street Ash has been crowned Tree of the Year 2025.

It was entered as a wildcard in the Woodland Trust competition and won after public vote.

Earlier, experts picked nine trees of various ages and types for the contest shortlist and the public added a 10th wildcard entry.

Among the nominees were an oak possibly linked to Virginia Woolf and a lime tree symbolizing peace in Northern Ireland, reflecting the contest’s 2025 theme, “rooted in culture.”

The Argyle Street Ash was nominated by David Treanor, a Glasgow arborist who has been taking care of the tree for the past five years.

He highlighted the tree's historical significance, referencing a 1951 book by journalist James Cowan, Glassgow's Treasure Chest, where the tree is described as "quite the most graceful ash I have seen."

He told BBC Scotland News: "There are stories of people's mothers and fathers meeting underneath the tree, there are people who hail taxis and ask it to be sent to the big tree on Argyle Street - there are so many lovely wee stories about it."

"It was the people's tree, the only urban tree on the shortlist and people in Glasgow got behind it," he added.

The winner will now represent the UK in the European Tree of the Year competition in early 2026.

