UK population hits record high with second-biggest increase in 75 years

The UK is estimated to have recorded a population growth of more than three-quarters of a million in the year

  • By Fatima Nadeem
The UK's population has risen sharply, marking its second-biggest increase in 75 years.

The population has risen by over 750,000, mostly due to international migration rather than natural population changes.

In the mid-2024, the UK's population was estimated at a record 69.3 million.

Around 1.24 million people moved to the UK that year, while about 496,500 left, resulting in a net migration gain of 738,718.

The UK's overall population grew by 755,254, the second biggest increase since 1949, which is more than the entire population of some UK cities, such as Leeds which has around 750,000 people.

According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), the population has grown faster in England in the year to June 2024 (1.2%) than in Scotland (0.7%), Wales (0.6%) and Northern Ireland (0.4%).

Nigel Henretty, of the ONS, said in a statement, noting, "The UK population has increased each year since mid-1982," as per Sky News.

"The rate of population increase has been higher in recent years, and the rise seen in the year to mid-2024 represents the second largest annual increase in numerical terms in over 75 years," the statement added.

Meanwhile, in the year up to mid 2024, the UK had 662,148 births, the lowest in at least 42 years and 645,909 deaths, the lowest since before the COVID pandemic.

