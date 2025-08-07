Is Ebuyer closing its operations soon?

Home / Sci-Tech

One of the largest UK-based retailers, Ebuyer, is reportedly experiencing several financial challenges

Ebuyer, one of the UK’s largest PC retailers, is reportedly shutting down its operations soon.

Several reports suggested that the staff was unexpectedly sent home earlier today, leading to suspicions that the company could be closing in the near future.

Notably, Urban Logistics Acquisitions 6 Limited, a company from which Ebuyer grants a lease on its premises, filed an ending petition against Ebuyer on August 1, as reported by Overclock3D.

The media outlet further reported that the UK-based retailer is currently experiencing several financial challenges.

One buyer has reportedly withdrawn negotiations. If the news turns out to be true, the company will be required to find a new buyer immediately or shut down its operations.

This news comes after BOX, another PC retailer company in the UK, halted its operations.

In 2023, Mark Reed and Rich Marsden purchased Ebuyer. At that time, acquiring Ebuyer was reportedly a part of the duo’s significant efforts to expand their business.

If Ebuyer shuts down its operations, the UK’s PC components market will have lost one of its major players.

Ebuyers sells a range of equipment, including accessories, PCs, and more.

The loss of buyers will pose a significant impact on the country's PC market, and it would position Scan UK and Overclockers UK as the UK’s largest PC components retailers.

