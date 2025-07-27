Apple's iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max latest leaks

Apple’s upcoming flagship devices, including iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are expected to launch in late September, with a plethora of compelling features.
Earlier leaks and reports hinted at specific and potential design tweaks.
Here are a few of the latest leaks regarding the upcoming iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max:
Aluminum frame:
iPhone 17 Pro models are expected to have an aluminum frame, whereas its predecessors feature a titanium frame.
The back of the devices may feature the latest "part-aluminum, part-glass" design.
Dynamic Island updates:
All the forthcoming models of iPhone 17 is likely to feature a redesigned Dynamic Island interface
Rectangular camera bump:
iPhone 17 Pro models are likely to feature an enlarged rectangular camera bump with rounded corners.
The Cupertino-based tech giants plan to adhere with a triangular arrangement for the rear camera lenses.
Enhanced battery life:
The iPhone 17 Pro Max is likely to feature a slightly thicker design that features an enlarged battery.
The upcoming device will exceed the 5,000 mAh battery, ensuring an enhanced and powerful battery capacity.
A19 Pro chip:
iPhone 17 Pro models are likely to utilise the company’s native next-generation A19 Pro chip, which will reportedly be manufactured with TSMC's newer third-generation 3nm process.
In addition, it is tipped to come with year-over-year performance gain and power efficiency enhancements coupled with 12GB of RAM, offering an ample amount of space for multitasking.
24-megapixel front camera:
For optics, the four iPhone 17 models will reportedly consist of an upgraded 24-megapixel front-facing camera, featuring a 48-megapixel rear telephoto camera, making it a perfect choice for all the photography enthusiasts.