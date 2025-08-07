Home / World

US census faces major change as Trump calls to exclude illegal immigrants

The census has always included everyone living in the country, no mater what their immigration status is

US President Donald Trump has announced plans for new US census that would exclude illegal immigrants.

Trump, on Thursday, August 7 announced on his social media account Truth Social that he has ordered the Department of Commerce "to immediately begin work on a new and highly accurate CENSUS based on modern day facts and figures and, importantly, using the results and information gained from the Presidential Election of 2024."

“People who are in our Country illegally WILL NOT BE COUNTED IN THE CENSUS,” the president added.

Earlier, the census has always included everyone living in the country, no mater what their immigration status is.

In the past, Trump consistently opposed counting undocumented immigrants in the census but faced legal challenges.

When former president, Joe Biden became president in 2021, he reversed Trump's policy by signing an official order make sure everyone would be counted in the census.

The announcement comes at the same time as the White House is increasingly pushing Republican controlled states to change their congressional district boundaries.

The goal of redrawing these maps would be to give the Republican Party a better chance of winning more seats in the 2026 midterm elections.

