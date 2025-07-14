Buckingham Palace confirms Donald Trump's UK state visit dates

Buckingham Palace confirms Donald Trump's UK state visit dates

Buckingham Palace has revealed the dates of President Donald Trump's state visit to the UK.

On Monday, July 14, just after midnight, King Charles' office announced that the American President and the First Lady Melania Trump, will pay a state visit from September 17 to September 19.

The official statement noted, "The President of the United States of America, President Donald J. Trump, accompanied by the First Lady Mrs. Melania Trump, has accepted an invitation from His Majesty The King to pay a State Visit to the United Kingdom from 17 September to 19 September 2025."

Further, the news confirmed that King Charles will host the guests at Windsor Castle.

The three-day state visit will be the second consecutive prestigious event held at Windsor Castle, as due to the renovation taking place at Buckingham Palace, the iconic royal residence will not be ready to host guests until 2027.

King Charles and Queen Camilla recently used Windsor Castle to host French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron, for their three-day state visit.

The upcoming visit is set to be quite historic, as Trump will be the first elected political leader in modern times to be invited for two state visits by a British monarch.

