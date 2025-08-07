Home / World

Japan sees record population decline as births hit historic low

For the 16th year in a row, the country's population has continued to decrease

Japan sees record population decline as births hit historic low
Japan sees record population decline as births hit historic low

Japan recorded its largest-ever population decline last year with nearly one million more people died than the number of babies born.

According to the new government data, Japan's population of Japanese citizens dropped by 908,574 people last year.

For the 16th year in a row, the country's population has continued to decrease which is putting pressure on important systems like pensions and healthcare that rely on a growing population to function properly.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba has acknowledged Japan's ageing population and low birth rate as a "quite emergency," and promised to support families by offering facilities like free childcare and more flexible work schedules.

However, despite these efforts, there were only 686,061 babies born, the lowest number ever recorded since 1899.

On the other hand, as of January 1, 2025, Japan had a record 3.6 million foreign residents, making up about 3% of its population.

The government has cautiously started allowing more foreign workers by introducing programs like digital nomad visa and jib training programs.

The overall population of the country declined by 0.44 percent from 2023 to about 124.3 million at the start of the year.

Nearly 30% of the population is now aged 65 or older which is one of the highest rates in the world.

Meanwhile, the number of people in the working age group has fallen to around 60% of the population.

You Might Like:

Myanmar junta-backed acting President Myint Swe dies after long illness

Myanmar junta-backed acting President Myint Swe dies after long illness
Myint Swe passes away at a military hospital in Naypyitaw at the age of 74

World’s largest suspension bridge construction to begin in Italy

World’s largest suspension bridge construction to begin in Italy
Italy gives green light to the world's longest suspension bridge connecting mainland to Sicily

New Zealand air force evacuates 3 Americans after ‘risky’ rescue in Antarctica

New Zealand air force evacuates 3 Americans after ‘risky’ rescue in Antarctica
Antarctica evacuation of three US citizens completed after 20-hour mission in -11°F temperatures

NASA astronaut announces retirement after unexpectedly long stay in space

NASA astronaut announces retirement after unexpectedly long stay in space
Butch Wilmore and Sunita Williams stayed in space for 286 days due to technical issue with their return spacecraft

'The Hobbit' rare first edition sells for $57,000 at auction

'The Hobbit' rare first edition sells for $57,000 at auction
One of a kind original book of John Ronald Reuel Tolkien's magical world was found in Bristol, UK

United Airlines halts flights across US, citing technology issue

United Airlines halts flights across US, citing technology issue
Passengers all over the US face indefinite delay as the airline address the technical issue

Ghana mourns 'national tragedy' as two ministers die in helicopter crash

Ghana mourns 'national tragedy' as two ministers die in helicopter crash
Ghana's defence and environment ministers among eight who passed away in the devastating helicopter crash

Ex-DOGE staffer 'Big Balls’ left bloodied after teen mob attack in DC

Ex-DOGE staffer 'Big Balls’ left bloodied after teen mob attack in DC
US President Donald Trump reacts after Edward Coristine was attacked in DC carjacking