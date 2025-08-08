1 in 10 Americans tried GLP-1 drugs for Weight loss, research found

A recent survey revealed that over 1 in 10 Americans have used a GLP-1 drug for weight loss.
Survey results indicated that up to 12% stated that they have already consumed GLP-1 medications, such as Wegovy, Zepbound and Ozempic, with usage rates highest among individuals aged 50-64.
Researchers stated, “Of all demographic groups, women between the ages of 50 and 64 had the highest use rate. One in five women, or 20%, reported having ever used GLP-1 agonists.”
Notably, several GLP-1 drug users reported adverse effects, including vomiting (20%), nausea (52%), diarrhoea (34%),
Scientists further discovered an interesting fact, since 2020, prescriptions for GLP-1 medications have more than tripled.
A RAND survey discovered that, along with the 12% who have tried the drugs, another 14% are interested in trying them.
Meanwhile, nearly 74% of Americans stated that they don’t plan to opt for GPL-1 drugs.
“The majority of those who reported having side effects noted that they are mild and not serious,” researchers stated.
Mostly, up to 19% of those 50 to 64 had tried the drug, than those 65 or above and 11% of individuals 30-49.