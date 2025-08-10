Home / World

Flood warnings continue after southeastern Wisconsin sees record rainfall

Intense rainfall brought over 13 inches of rain to parts of Milwaukee and Waukesha counties

Record amounts of rainfall in southeastern Wisconsin caused dangerous flooding.

The flooding started on Saturday when intense rainfall brought over 13 inches of rain to parts of Milwaukee and Waukesha counties.

As per multiple reports, Milwaukee’s airport recorded 5.75 inches of rain in one day, breaking the old daily record of about 1.5 inches and the total rain from the storm there was nearly 7 inches.

Meanwhile, the Milwaukee River near Estabrook Park rose to a very high level while there was moderate flooding reported along the river in downtown Milwaukee.

The flooding is still expected in Milwaukee and Waukesha counties and severe flooding is possible in northern Washington and northern Ozaukee counties until 8:15 am.

Officials are advicing people in those badly affected areas to stay at home for the next few hours.

More rains and storms are expected on Sunday and as per the reports, while it may not rain all day, even a little rainfall could cause more flooding in already saturated areas.

Starting Monday afternoon, the weather is expected to improve with mostly sunny and dry conditions from Tuesday to Saturday, though there's still a small chance of little showers.

