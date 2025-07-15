NYC hit with flash flood warnings after New Jersey declares emergency

New York City and New Jersey began the week with heavy rains and flash flooding, prompting evacuation orders and emergency declarations.
According to NBC News, New Yorkers living in the basement apartment were warned on Monday, July 14, to prepare to evacuate due to a flash flood threat following rain.
New York City Emergency Management wrote on X, “If you live in a basement apartment, stay alert. Flash flooding can happen with little warning, including overnight. Keep a phone, flashlight, and go bag nearby. Be ready to move to higher ground.”
Meanwhile, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy also declared a state of emergency in the state after heavy rainfall, urging citizens to “please stay indoors and avoid unnecessary travel.”
The National Weather Service for the NYC region reported that New Jersey and Western Union County faced severe flash flooding on Monday evening due to storms.
New York City’s five boroughs remained under flash flood warning and watch until midnight.
Moreover, Staten Island received 11.67 inches’ rainfall, while Manhattan's Chelsea neighbourhood got 1.47 inches early on Monday. However, the New York City Emergency Management warned that more rainfall was expected at night.
LaGuardia International Airport of New York, Newark Liberty International Airport, and John F. Kennedy Airport reported flight disruptions and cancellations due to weather conditions.