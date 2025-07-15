NYC hit with flash flood warnings after New Jersey declares emergency

NYC hit with flash flood warnings after New Jersey declares emergency
NYC hit with flash flood warnings after New Jersey declares emergency

New York City and New Jersey began the week with heavy rains and flash flooding, prompting evacuation orders and emergency declarations.

According to NBC News, New Yorkers living in the basement apartment were warned on Monday, July 14, to prepare to evacuate due to a flash flood threat following rain.

New York City Emergency Management wrote on X, “If you live in a basement apartment, stay alert. Flash flooding can happen with little warning, including overnight. Keep a phone, flashlight, and go bag nearby. Be ready to move to higher ground.”

Meanwhile, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy also declared a state of emergency in the state after heavy rainfall, urging citizens to “please stay indoors and avoid unnecessary travel.”

The National Weather Service for the NYC region reported that New Jersey and Western Union County faced severe flash flooding on Monday evening due to storms.

New York City’s five boroughs remained under flash flood warning and watch until midnight.

Moreover, Staten Island received 11.67 inches’ rainfall, while Manhattan's Chelsea neighbourhood got 1.47 inches early on Monday. However, the New York City Emergency Management warned that more rainfall was expected at night.

LaGuardia International Airport of New York, Newark Liberty International Airport, and John F. Kennedy Airport reported flight disruptions and cancellations due to weather conditions.

Related
Read more : World

Spain earthquake: 5.5 magnitude tremor collapses airport roof amid deadly floods
Spain earthquake: 5.5 magnitude tremor collapses airport roof amid deadly floods
The quake hit southern regions, including popular tourist spots like Costa del Sol and Alicante

Fall River assisted living fire in Massachusetts claims 9 lives, injures dozens
Fall River assisted living fire in Massachusetts claims 9 lives, injures dozens
When firefighters arrived at the scene, the front part of the building was already burning heavily and filled with thick smoke

UNESCO adds Cambodia's Khmer Rouge genocide sites into World Heritage list
UNESCO adds Cambodia's Khmer Rouge genocide sites into World Heritage list
Cambodia’s Khmer Rouge genocide sites after 50-year added to UNESCO’s World Heritage List

World's oldest president, Paul Biya, announces bid for eighth term
World's oldest president, Paul Biya, announces bid for eighth term
Cameroon's longest-serving leader, Paul Biya, enters the presidential race for his eighth term in office

UK ‘way of life under threat’ as extreme weather becomes norm, lawmakers warn
UK ‘way of life under threat’ as extreme weather becomes norm, lawmakers warn
Britain's latest heatwave sizzles England, Wales, and Scotland as temperatures hit 30°C over the weekend

Trump gets booed at FIFA Club World Cup on assassination attempt anniversary
Trump gets booed at FIFA Club World Cup on assassination attempt anniversary
US President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump attended the FIFA Club World Cup final in New Jersey

Grand Canyon Lodge destroyed by fast-moving wildfire
Grand Canyon Lodge destroyed by fast-moving wildfire
Several infrastructures including the only lodge present in the Grand Canyon turned into ashes due to wildfire

Kentucky shootings leave several injured, suspect confirmed dead
Kentucky shootings leave several injured, suspect confirmed dead
A man with firearm shot a trooper before fleeing the scene to the Richmond Road Baptist Church