Severe menopause symptoms link higher dementia risk, study

A new study has revealed a surprising link between severe menopause symptoms and dementia.
According to UPI, a new study published in the journal PLOS One suggested that women with more difficult menopause symptoms are more likely to develop dementia as compared to the women with an easier transition.
Researchers explained that menopause symptoms include irregular periods, hot flashes, chills, vaginal dryness, weight gain, slowed metabolism, night sweats, sleep problems, mood symptoms, inattention, or forgetfulness.
A senior investigator, Dr. Zahinoor Ismail, a neuropsychiatrist at the University of Calgary in Canada, said in a news release, “It's fascinating that there is a link between the menopausal experience and subsequent changes in cognition and behaviour. I find that mind-blowing.”
For this study, the researchers analysed data of around 900 women who had gone through menopause and took tests to examine their brain function and behaviour.
Researchers found women who experience more menopause symptoms are more prone to cognitive impairment later in life and had more behavioural issues associated with dementia, like anxiety, irritability, apathy, lack of inhibition, and others.
The researchers noted that a form of oestrogen known as oestradiol develops synapses and neurones, “all of which decline in neurodegenerative diseases and dementia.”
They wrote, “In menopause, oestradiol naturally declines. Thus, the experience of menopausal symptoms may act as an indicator of how well females tolerate oestradiol changes.”
However, the researchers emphasised that more research with a larger group of women is required to verify the finding and better understand the effects of menopause on brain health.
