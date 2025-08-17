Amazon to discontinue its free service for customers from August 20

Amazon is set to shut down its long-running Amazon Appstore for Android devices soon, marking the end of a 14-year-long journey.
Amazon Appstore was released in 2011 as an alternative to Google Play and Apple’s App Store, which is confirmed to be closed on August 20, 2025.
To confirm the news, Amazon officially released a statement, which reads, “We’ve decided to discontinue the Amazon Appstore on Android to focus on our own devices.”
The platform captivated the users with more than 500,000 apps and games, and began Amazon Coins, a virtual currency for in-app purchases.
Earlier this year, Amazon confirmed that this move is a part of the company’s strategy to entirely concentrate on the most engaging platforms, especially Fire TV and Fire Tablets, where the Appstore will remain accessible.
Notably, Amazon has already discontinued the app from Microsoft’s Windows 11 store.
Amazon has been sending reminders to users, warning that apps installed from the Appstore may no longer work properly on Android once the app is closed.
It is pertinent to mention that the company will refund the remaining Amazon Coins following the deadline.
The closure comes after the company’s recent shutdown of Freevee, its free streaming TV service, as Amazon continues to push more customers towards its most popular Prime Video platform and proprietary devices.