Home / Sci-Tech

Amazon to discontinue its free service for customers from August 20

Amazon Appstore's closure comes after the company’s recent shutdown of Freevee, its free streaming TV service

Amazon to discontinue its free service for customers from August 20
Amazon to discontinue its free service for customers from August 20

Amazon is set to shut down its long-running Amazon Appstore for Android devices soon, marking the end of a 14-year-long journey.

Amazon Appstore was released in 2011 as an alternative to Google Play and Apple’s App Store, which is confirmed to be closed on August 20, 2025.

To confirm the news, Amazon officially released a statement, which reads, “We’ve decided to discontinue the Amazon Appstore on Android to focus on our own devices.”

The platform captivated the users with more than 500,000 apps and games, and began Amazon Coins, a virtual currency for in-app purchases.

Earlier this year, Amazon confirmed that this move is a part of the company’s strategy to entirely concentrate on the most engaging platforms, especially Fire TV and Fire Tablets, where the Appstore will remain accessible.

Notably, Amazon has already discontinued the app from Microsoft’s Windows 11 store.

Amazon has been sending reminders to users, warning that apps installed from the Appstore may no longer work properly on Android once the app is closed.

It is pertinent to mention that the company will refund the remaining Amazon Coins following the deadline.

The closure comes after the company’s recent shutdown of Freevee, its free streaming TV service, as Amazon continues to push more customers towards its most popular Prime Video platform and proprietary devices.

You Might Like:

iPhone 17 Pro Max: Expected design, camera upgrades, more

iPhone 17 Pro Max: Expected design, camera upgrades, more
Apple will reportedly launch it's upcoming iPhone 17 series on September 9

SpaceX gears up for 10th test flight for Starship, despite setbacks

SpaceX gears up for 10th test flight for Starship, despite setbacks
flight 10 will use Ship 37 and Booster 16, with goals including several landing burn tests, and payload deployment

iOS 18.6.1 update reinstates Apple Watch blood oxygen tracking

iOS 18.6.1 update reinstates Apple Watch blood oxygen tracking
iOS 18.6.1 update is available in all iPhones launched since 2018, including iPhone Xs, Xs Max, entire iPhone 16 series, more

Gmail introduces ‘Mark as read’ and receives more Material 3 Expressive

Gmail introduces ‘Mark as read’ and receives more Material 3 Expressive
M3 Expressive in Gmail has yet to be introduced broadly, with the latest features consuming some time for wider launch

Meta under probe over alleged child exploitation by AI chatbots

Meta under probe over alleged child exploitation by AI chatbots
Authorities will now probe into whether children are at an increased risk from Meta's technology or the platform misled regulators

TikTok set to update AI, content rules on September 13

TikTok set to update AI, content rules on September 13
Chinese-owned company, TikTok, launched several rules for commercial content, stressing the promotions should be disclosed

iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Air, Galaxy S25 FE latest leaks and rumours

iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Air, Galaxy S25 FE latest leaks and rumours
Here is a list of a few upcoming flagship mobile phone launches with the latest rumours

Oracle partners with Google Cloud to offer Gemini AI models

Oracle partners with Google Cloud to offer Gemini AI models
Oracle’s strategy is to provide customers with variety of AI tools

WhatsApp to roll out instant view count for status updates

WhatsApp to roll out instant view count for status updates
WhatsApp is introducing a revamped About feature with disappearing status options

Meta to face congressional investigation over AI chatbot policies for kids

Meta to face congressional investigation over AI chatbot policies for kids
US senators’ demands Meta probe over ‘romantic or sensual' AI conversations with children

World's first Humanoid Robot Games begin in China with 16 nations

World's first Humanoid Robot Games begin in China with 16 nations
Humanoid robots from 16 countries will compete in football, track, table tennis and field events

Google Home app receives temperature scheduling for Nest Gen 3 and E thermostats

Google Home app receives temperature scheduling for Nest Gen 3 and E thermostats
This significant update removes the remaining reasons why many users still use the old Nest app